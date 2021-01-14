Capitals officially announce signing of Craig Anderson, assign him to taxi squad

The Washington Capitals have officially announced the signing of 39-year-old Craig Anderson to a one-year, $700k contract.
The Caps inked Anderson to the deal on Wednesday but were required to put him on waivers first before assigning him to the team’s taxi squad.
At noon, Anderson cleared and officially became a member of the Capitals after not getting claimed by another NHL team.
Anderson appears to be the team’s third goaltender on the depth chart and could get a start if there’s a COVID-19 outbreak or one of the team’s two young goaltenders falter in the regular season. Anderson is the sixth member of the team’s taxi squad and the third goalie overall, joining minor-league goaltenders Pheonix Copley and Zach Furcale there.
This will be Anderson’s 18th season in the NHL. He spent the previous 10 seasons with the Ottawa Senators. He’s also had stints with the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, and Chicago Blackhawks.
Anderson, 39, posted an 11-17-2 record, with a 3.25 goals-against average and a .902 save percentage in 34 games with the Ottawa Senators last season. Anderson is the Senators all-time leader for goaltenders in games (435), starts (422), wins (202) and save percentage (.914) and is second in shutouts (28).
The 6’2″, 186-pound goaltender ranks ninth among active goaltenders with 289 career wins, while his .913 save percentage is tied for 14thamong goaltenders with at least 400 games played. In 648 career games, the Park Ridge, Ill., native has a record of 289-251-2-67 with 42 shutouts, a 2.84 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage with the Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers and Chicago Blackhawks.
A recipient of the Bill Masterton Trophy as the player who best exemplifies qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication in 2017, Anderson is 23-22 in 46 career playoff games with four shutouts, a 2.35 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage.
Anderson was selected with a third round pick (73rd overall) by Chicago in the 2001 NHL Draft.
