Capitals officially announce signing of Craig Anderson, assign him to taxi squad

The Washington Capitals have officially announced the signing of 39-year-old Craig Anderson to a one-year, $700k contract.

The Caps inked Anderson to the deal on Wednesday but were required to put him on waivers first before assigning him to the team’s taxi squad.

The Washington Capitals have signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one year, $700,000 contract! Anderson will be assigned to the Capitals' Taxi Squad.#ALLCAPS https://t.co/jMCbF1sfaS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 14, 2021

At noon, Anderson cleared and officially became a member of the Capitals after not getting claimed by another NHL team.

These guys from yesterday all cleared waivers today:

Par Lindholm (Bos)

Devin Shore (Edm)

Rodrigo Abols (Fla)

Kevin Connauton (Fla)

Dmytro Timashov (NYI)

Criotoval Nieves (TB)

Craig Anderson (Wash) — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) January 14, 2021

Anderson appears to be the team’s third goaltender on the depth chart and could get a start if there’s a COVID-19 outbreak or one of the team’s two young goaltenders falter in the regular season. Anderson is the sixth member of the team’s taxi squad and the third goalie overall, joining minor-league goaltenders Pheonix Copley and Zach Furcale there.

The #Caps have also formed their initial taxi squad. It features Fs Carr and Pinho, D Fehervary and Gs Copley and Fucale. Meanwhile, G Anderson was signed and placed on waivers w/ the expectation he joins the taxi squad if he clears. Remember: This will change. — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 13, 2021

This will be Anderson’s 18th season in the NHL. He spent the previous 10 seasons with the Ottawa Senators. He’s also had stints with the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, and Chicago Blackhawks.

