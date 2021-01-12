Home / News / There are 116 consecutive nights of hockey beginning on January 13

There are 116 consecutive nights of hockey beginning on January 13

By Ian Oland

January 12, 2021 2:49 pm

The NHL drops the puck on its new season on Wednesday. And while Day One of the regular season isn’t a quintuple header like the opening day of the 2020 playoffs (it’s merely a triple header), there is one amazing factoid that will satiate every hockey fan.

There will be hockey games for the next 116 consecutive nights* per ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

The season starts on January 13 and there will be hockey every day until Saturday, May 8. Check out the calendar.

The Washington Capitals open their season in Buffalo on Thursday, January 14 playing back-to-back games in New York before traveling to Pittsburgh for two more away games. Their home opener is Friday, January 22 against the Sabres. Here’s their full schedule.

Let’s do that hockey.

*Unless COVID-19 outbreaks force the postponement of games.

