There are 116 consecutive nights of hockey beginning on January 13

The NHL drops the puck on its new season on Wednesday. And while Day One of the regular season isn’t a quintuple header like the opening day of the 2020 playoffs (it’s merely a triple header), there is one amazing factoid that will satiate every hockey fan.

There will be hockey games for the next 116 consecutive nights* per ESPN’s Emily Kaplan.

idk who needs to hear this, but starting tomorrow, there are NHL games scheduled for 116 consecutive nights 🤯 — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) January 12, 2021

The season starts on January 13 and there will be hockey every day until Saturday, May 8. Check out the calendar.

116 consecutive days of @NHL hockey begins with a five-game slate on Wednesday, Jan. 13. Load up on #NHLStats: https://t.co/hkOXa1arei pic.twitter.com/OTLMakakiD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 23, 2020

The Washington Capitals open their season in Buffalo on Thursday, January 14 playing back-to-back games in New York before traveling to Pittsburgh for two more away games. Their home opener is Friday, January 22 against the Sabres. Here’s their full schedule.

Let’s do that hockey.

*Unless COVID-19 outbreaks force the postponement of games.

Headline photo courtesy of @PR_NHL