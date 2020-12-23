Here’s the Washington Capitals’ schedule for the 2020-21 season. They’ll play the Pittsburgh Penguins 8 times.

It’s finally here.

The NHL has released the schedule for the 2020-21 season. As discussed before, the Washington Capitals will only play teams in its division, meaning there will be eight games against the Pittsburgh Penguins this season… at least.

The Capitals will open the season in Buffalo on January 14 against the Sabres.

Beyond the Pens, the Capitals will play the Boston Bruins, Buffalo Sabres, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, New York Rangers, and Philadelphia Flyers eight times and must be one of the top four teams to make the Divisional Playoffs at the end of the year. The East Division is arguably the most stacked division in all of hockey.

The @NHLPA and @NHL have announced an agreement to play a 2020-21 regular-season schedule of 56 games beginning on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. https://t.co/2on0oStnMd pic.twitter.com/aggYeVMjfj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 20, 2020

“It’s going to be competitive,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said on Wednesday. “Our division is going to be tough. It’s got a lot of good teams. It’s going to be interesting how it pans out in the end.

“Every game is going to be intense,” he added. “All the teams are pretty close talent-wise. Some teams are improving a little. I expect high-intensity games throughout the whole schedule.”

The beginning of the Capitals schedule is especially brutal as they open the season with a four-game road trip that will see them play the Sabres on back-to-back nights (January 14, 15) before traveling to Pittsburgh for two games in three days against the Pens. The Capitals’ home opener is on January 22 against the Sabres.

Tarik El-Bashir reports that the Capitals will play “56 games in 114 days” and have “10 sets of back-to-backs.”

According to the NHL, “the 868-game regular-season schedule – 56 games per team – will conclude Saturday, May 8, when 30 of the League’s 31 teams take to the ice.”

There will be hockey every day of the season.

It should be fun.

Happy Festivus to our new division. pic.twitter.com/vLB6im4bi9 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) December 23, 2020

