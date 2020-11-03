One year ago today, the Washington Nationals celebrated their World Series title at a Capitals game

The Washington Nationals crashed the October 29, 2019, Capitals-Flames game one year ago today. And the game was epic not just because Jakub Vrana scored his first career hat trick.
The World Series-winning Nationals, who held their championship parade a day before, were in a partying mood and brought the Commissioner’s Trophy to Capital One Arena. The Nats started slow, but by the end of the night, it was a sloppy, wonderful mess.
Here’s our behind-the-scenes story about the night.
The night started with Adam Eaton doing the Oshie chug inside the locker room and ended with the Nats inebriated on the ice. Inbetween, there was drinking, a shirtless Zamboni ride, more drinking, a conga line, even more drinking, and the singing of We Are The Champions inside the Capitals locker room.
The line of the night came from Evgeny Kuznetsov minutes before the Nationals rode half-naked around the ice on an ice resurfacer.
Evgeny Kuznetsov on the Nationals' partying: "They look pretty sober. When we was in their situation, I don’t remember anything."
— Ian Oland (@ianoland) November 4, 2019
Here’s RMNB’s full coverage from that game.
Forget the World Series. You’re looking at the greatest moment in @nationals history right here. (Video: @aplaxen) https://t.co/0ObjSgKoy5 pic.twitter.com/FT257VNbK2
— RMNB (@russianmachine) November 4, 2019
