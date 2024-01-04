Tom Wilson named NHL All-Star for second time in his career

Tom Wilson was named an NHL All-Star for the second time of his career, Thursday night.

Wilson’s selection was announced during ESPN’s pregame coverage of Thursday night’s contest between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins. The first 16 players, all from the Eastern Conference were revealed, one from each team. The 16 Western Conference selections will be revealed at the first intermission of the game.

This year’s All-Star Weekend will be a three-day event being hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena from February 1-3. Wilson, a Toronto native, was also an All Star in 2022.

A total of forty-four players will participate this year with the last 12 players selected through a fan vote. The league is also bringing back the player draft for this year’s contest, made famous by Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin’s past antics like mocking Phil Kessel for being picked last and trying very hard to win a car.

Wilson’s section comes as the right wing currently ranks fourth on the Capitals in scoring this season with 19 points (11g, 8a) in 36 games. He was given the nod despite being out-scored by both Ovechkin (24) and Dylan Strome (22) on the season. Strome, who leads the team in goals with 13, has been one of the team’s most consistent producers and has never been an NHL All-Star in his career. Wilson is tied with Anthony Mantha for second on the team in goals with 11.

Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren has also been phenomenal for the team this year, posting the fifth-best goals saved above expected mark (12.3) in the NHL.

At the 2022 version of the event, Wilson scored just 13 seconds into his first appearance and ended up winning the whole thing alongside Evgeny Kuznetsov and the rest of the Metropolitan Division. Wilson ended up involved in the game as a last-minute replacement after Ovechkin was unable to attend due to entering COVID-19 protocol.

In typical Tom Wilson fashion, the big, bruising winger was thoroughly booed by the Vegas crowd throughout the All-Star Skills competition. Wilson participated in the Hardest Shot competition and finished third with a 101.1 mph shot. He finished just behind Adam Pelech and Victor Hedman.

This year’s All-Star Skills competition will run differently as the league tries to combat criticism about the entertainment value of the event. The plan for 2024 is to have just 12 NHL All-Stars compete in potentially eight separate skills challenges. Points will be assigned based on how well the All-Star does in the challenges and the winner will take home a $1 million grand prize.

The overall All-Star Weekend has now been expanded to three days, starting on Thursday with the returning player draft, a ceremony to honor members of the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and a 3-on-3 event with players from the Professional Women’s Hockey League. The usual Friday Skills Competition and Saturday All-Star Game will then follow.

Wilson will be joined at the festivities by the following other 15 Eastern Conference players: David Pastrnak (BOS), Rasmus Dahlin (BUF), Sebastian Aho (CAR), Boone Jenner (CBJ), Alex DeBrincat (DET), Sam Reinhart (FLA), Nick Suzuki (MTL), Jack Hughes (NJD), Mathew Barzal (NYI), Igor Shesterkin (NYR), Brady Tkachuk (OTT), Travis Konecny (PHI), Sidney Crosby (PIT), Nikita Kucherov (TBL), Auston Matthews (TOR).

The Western Conference’s 16 selections include six players making their All-Star debuts, primarily featuring young Blackhawks phenom Connor Bedard. Here’s the full list of 16 there: Frank Vatrano (ANA), Clayton Keller (ARI), Elias Lindholm (CGY), Connor Bedard (CHI), Nathan MacKinnon (COL), Jake Oettinger (DAL), Connor McDavid (EDM), Cam Talbot (LAK), Kirill Kaprizov (MIN), Filip Forsberg (NSH), Tomas Hertl (SJS), Oliver Bjorkstrand (SEA), Robert Thomas (STL), Quinn Hughes (VAN), Jack Eichel (VGK), Connor Hellebuyck (WIN).

Here’s the Capitals’ full press release on Wilson’s selection:

Tom Wilson Selected to 2024 NHL All-Star Game Roster ARLINGTON, Va. – Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been selected to the 2024 NHL All-Star Game roster, the NHL announced today. It marks Wilson’s second career All-Star Game selection (2022). NHL All-Star Weekend will take place on Feb. 1-3 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Wilson, a Toronto native, has recorded 19 points (11g, 8a) in 36 games this season. The 6’4”, 224-pound forward ranks first on Washington in hits (107) and penalties drawn (19), tied for first in games played and shorthanded goals (1), second in shots (103), tied for second in goals, power-play goals (3) and game-winning goals (2) and fourth in points. Among Capitals forwards, Wilson ranks third in ice time per game (18:31) and blocked shots (30), fourth in shorthanded ice time per game (1:42) and fifth in power play ice time per game (2:24). This season, the Capitals have a record of 7-1-1 when Wilson scores a goal and 10-3-2 when he records a point. Wilson’s 107 hits this season are the seventh most in the NHL and he is one of two players with 10-plus goals and 100-plus hits (also Evander Kane: 14g, 116 hits). With 11 goals through 36 games Wilson is on pace for 25 goals, which would mark a new single-season career high (2021-22: 24g). On Nov. 30 at Anaheim, the 29-year-old recorded his first career hat trick (3g) in his 700th career game, becoming the second player in NHL history to score a hat trick in their 700th game (Phil Goyette: 3-0–3 on Oct. 20, 1968 w/ NYR vs. LAK). Wilson represented the Capitals at the 2022 NHL All-Star Weekend in Vegas, where he helped the Metropolitan Division defeat the Pacific and Central Division teams to win the All-Star Game. Wilson scored a goal 13 seconds into the semifinal game against Team Pacific, setting the record for fastest goal to start an All-Star Game under the 3-on-3 format. Wilson, a three-time 20-goal scorer, has scored 87 even-strength goals since 2017-18, which ranks second on Washington in that span (Alex Ovechkin: 181). In addition, Wilson is the only Capitals forward to average at least 1:30 of power play ice time per game (1:35) and shorthanded ice time per game (1:49) over the last seven seasons. Since making his NHL regular-season debut on Oct. 1, 2013, Wilson ranks sixth in the NHL in hits (2,146) and leads Capitals forwards in blocked shots (430). Wilson ranks third in franchise history in penalty minutes (1,369) and tied for eighth in shorthanded goals (8). Wilson, Washington’s first-round pick (16th overall) in the 2012 NHL Draft, has recorded 314 points (139g, 175a) in 716 career games with the Capitals. Among his draft class, Wilson ranks third in games played, fifth in goals and seventh in points.

Screenshot via @Capitals/Twitter