2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition will feature new format that sees winner take home $1 million grand prize

The NHL has been upfront about seeking to improve how their annual All-Star Skills competition works to enhance the event for both fans and players. They announced their latest attempt to do so on Tuesday, outlining the event’s new individual format and introducing a huge, grand prize for the winner.

The 2024 version of the event, taking place in Toronto, will see just 12 NHL All-Stars compete in potentially eight separate skills challenges. Points will be assigned based on how well the All-Star does in the challenges and the winner will take home a $1 million grand prize.

The 2024 #NHLAllStar Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook to showcase 12 select players competing in eight events at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 2 (@espn, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet & @TVASports). Details on the new format, prize and more: https://t.co/f3OFB73vph pic.twitter.com/Oyx7YwzVqC — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 13, 2023

Each all-star will compete in four of the first six events listed below, earning points scaling up depending on where they finish.

Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater

Rogers NHL Hardest Shot

Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling

NHL One Timers

NHL Passing Challenge

Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting

The top eight point-earners will then advance to compete in the Honda NHL Shootout. Two players will be eliminated after that and the remaining six will battle it out in a final Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course.

During the shootout portion, each all-star will choose which goalie they want to shoot against. Here’s how the points will break down throughout the event.

The overall All-Star Weekend has now been expanded to three days, starting on Thursday with the returning player draft, a ceremony to honor members of the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and a 3-on-3 event with players from the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

The usual Friday Skills Competition and Saturday All-Star Game will then follow.

