2024 NHL All-Star Skills competition will feature new format that sees winner take home $1 million grand prize

The NHL has been upfront about seeking to improve how their annual All-Star Skills competition works to enhance the event for both fans and players. They announced their latest attempt to do so on Tuesday, outlining the event’s new individual format and introducing a huge, grand prize for the winner.
The 2024 version of the event, taking place in Toronto, will see just 12 NHL All-Stars compete in potentially eight separate skills challenges. Points will be assigned based on how well the All-Star does in the challenges and the winner will take home a $1 million grand prize.
The 2024 #NHLAllStar Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook to showcase 12 select players competing in eight events at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 2 (@espn, @ESPNPlus, @Sportsnet & @TVASports).
Details on the new format, prize and more: https://t.co/f3OFB73vph pic.twitter.com/Oyx7YwzVqC
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 13, 2023
Each all-star will compete in four of the first six events listed below, earning points scaling up depending on where they finish.
The top eight point-earners will then advance to compete in the Honda NHL Shootout. Two players will be eliminated after that and the remaining six will battle it out in a final Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course.
During the shootout portion, each all-star will choose which goalie they want to shoot against. Here’s how the points will break down throughout the event.
The overall All-Star Weekend has now been expanded to three days, starting on Thursday with the returning player draft, a ceremony to honor members of the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and a 3-on-3 event with players from the Professional Women’s Hockey League.
The usual Friday Skills Competition and Saturday All-Star Game will then follow.
Here’s the league’s full release:
New NHL All-Star Skills Format to Feature $1 Million Winner-Take-All Prize
NEW YORK (Dec. 12, 2023) – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced details for the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, which will take place at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Feb. 2 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend. A revamped format for the NHL All-Star Skills will feature 12 NHL All-Stars competing for points in eight events, with the NHL All-Star who accumulates the most points taking home a prize of $1 million (USD).
Each Player will compete in four of the first six events listed below, earning points for their respective finish in each event.
1. Fastenal NHL Fastest Skater
2. Rogers NHL Hardest Shot
3. Upper Deck NHL Stick Handling
4. NHL One Timers
5. NHL Passing Challenge
6. Cheetos NHL Accuracy Shooting
—
7. Honda NHL Shootout (top 8 point-earners advance)
8. Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course (top 6 point-earners advance)
The top eight point-earners will advance to the seventh event of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook: the Honda NHL Shootout, where each Player will choose which goalie they shoot against. Following the Honda NHL Shootout, the top six point-earners will advance to the eighth and final event: the Pepsi NHL Obstacle Course, where the point totals are doubled.
The NHL All-Star with the most points accumulated after the eight events will be crowned the winner of the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook and will earn $1 million.
The 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook will take place at 7 p.m. ET and be broadcast exclusively on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada, and on ESPN and ESPN+ in the United States.
More details on the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, including complete descriptions of each event and how participants will be determined, will be announced when available.
The 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend will be hosted by the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, and will include NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1, NHL All-Star Skills™ presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 2, and the Honda (U.S.) / Rogers (Canada) NHL® All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 3. In addition, the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote presented by MassMutual will return in January, enabling fans to select 12 Players to complete the All-Star rosters.
Tickets to the 2024 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook are available at Ticketmaster Verified Resale, the official resale partner of the NHL.
In addition, Tickets to the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™, the official fan festival of the 2024 NHL® All-Star Weekend, are available for purchase at NHL.com/FanFair while supplies last. The 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair™ will be a four-day, 300,000 square-foot, family-friendly fan festival at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre South Building from February 1-4. Tickets to NHL All-Star Thursday, which will take place on Feb. 1 and will include the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, the NHL Alumni Man of the Year, Honouring the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Canadian Tire PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase, are available here.
Fans can sign up to receive news and updates on the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend at https://events.nhl.com/.
