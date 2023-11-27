The NHL is bringing back the player draft for the 2024 All-Star Game

The 2024 NHL All-Star Game will be played in Toronto and the league announced on Monday that they’re going to try and spice things up for this year’s event. The biggest news is that the player draft, which has spawned many memes in the past, will be returning.

The overall event has now been expanded to three days, starting on Thursday with the draft, a ceremony to honor members of the 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs, and a 3-on-3 event with players from the Professional Women’s Hockey League.

The usual Friday Skills Competition and Saturday All-Star Game will then follow.

The draft returns but with a twist. After captains are chosen for all four teams, the league will be pairing each of them with a celebrity hockey fan. Those celebrities and the captains will then choose their team until there are just four players remaining.

A “special guest” will then arrive and assign those players to their respective teams. Perhaps, so that the league can avoid having any player actually selected last like Phil Kessel was back in 2011.

The hope is that more moments, like Alex Ovechkin’s quest for a free car at the 2015 draft, will come about from letting the players run the show again.

“That dynamic (of player and celebrity) this time around is going to be really fun, very unique,” Steve Mayer, the NHL’s Chief Content Officer told ESPN’s Kristen Shilton. “We’re looking for humor in these events, we’re looking to bring out the player personality, we’re looking at something that is going to be memorable. We’ve learned from doing it in the past.”

A lot of the upcoming changes to the game’s format have come after the league sought feedback from its players after some recent events have fell short in terms of entertainment. The biggest culprit of that, the Skills Competition, is reportedly going through a full revamp.

The chosen events will go back to being more hockey-based after featuring things like golf and a dunk tank during last year’s show appear to not have been received well.

“Part of the skills changes are after conversations with our players. We don’t want to just assume that we’re good,” Mayer said. “We always feel like we can be better. So, we talked to the players, we talked to the fans, we’re talking to our broadcasters, we get a lot of input. We don’t need to make changes for the sake of changing but sometimes it just feels right, especially when you’ve done something for (so many) years in a row. And this year it just felt right. They’re not dramatic changes; they’re subtle changes that at the end of the day, we think will improve the event.”

There will also still be a fan voting element for picking certain players to participate beginning in early January. Twelve players will be selected from that process. After that, the league will announce its player and celebrity captains.

Here’s the NHL’s full press release:

