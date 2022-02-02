Tom Wilson is going to the All-Star Game, lmao

Tom Wilson will replace Alex Ovechkin at the All-Star Game in Las Vegas this weekend.

Earlier Wednesday, Alex Ovechkin entered COVID protocol, making him ineligible to participate in the ASG.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan was the first to report Wilson’s nod. The Capitals later made his participation official in a Tweet.

Wilson, 27, is having a very strong season, recording 13 goals and 18 assists in 42 games. Last month, he rolled in the snow shirtless. The All-Star Game festivities begin with media day on Friday.

Wilson will join Evgeny Kuznetsov as the two Capitals’ representatives on the Metropolitan Division All-Star team.

Wilson, Marchessault Added To 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend Roster NEW YORK (Feb. 2, 2022) – The National Hockey League announced today that Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault have been added to the roster for the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. Both players will be making their All-Star Game debuts. Wilson replaces Capitals teammate Alex Ovechkin on the Metropolitan Division roster. Philadelphia Flyers forward Claude Giroux, named to the All-Star roster Jan. 13, replaces Ovechkin as Metropolitan Division captain. The Golden Knights and city of Las Vegas will host the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend, Feb. 4-5. The All-Stars will showcase their talents in the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook on Friday, Feb. 4 (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN, Sportsnet, TVA Sports) before facing off in the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Game on Saturday, Feb. 5 (3 p.m. ET, ABC, Sportsnet, TVA Sports). Visit NHL.com/fans/all-star and follow @NHL and @PR_NHL for the latest details about the 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend. Fans can join the conversation by using the official hashtag #NHLAllStar.

