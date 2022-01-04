Tom Wilson lost a bet where he had to roll in the snow shirtless

During the 2021-22 season, the Washington Capitals have struggled through a COVID-19 outbreak, non-COVID-19 illness, and injury. Lots and lots of injury.

With my favorite team experiencing all of that bad luck and germs, the following made me worry that Tom Wilson might end up with frostbite.

Monday night, Wilson’s fiancee, Taylor Pischke, published a video on her Instagram with the caption, “@TomWilson lost a bet.” The video shows a shirtless Wilson, wearing only grey shorts, running up snowy concrete stairs to his backyard. The Capitals forward then rolls around in the snow as his dog Halle jumps around excitedly.

Comments from Capitals fans on the video ranged from Willy out next game bc now he has Pneumonia, lol to I’m surprised his hotness didn’t melt all the snow.

The Capitals had the day off as a winter storm dumped up to a foot of snow around the Washington DC area.

It’s unclear what bet Wilson lost, but it’s more evidence that Tom is indeed a Betting Man. During the 2020 bubble playoffs, the Capitals stayed in the same hotel, Hotel X, as the Bruins. It was there that Wilson earned the distinction from David Pastrnak as “the best goal scorer in the league.”

In my opinion Tom Wilson is the best goal scorer in the league — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) July 29, 2020

“I obviously lost a bet, okay, which I was really confident going into,” Pastrnak explained later. “And the bet was basically, if I lose, I’m gonna make this tweet. And if I win, me and Tom Wilson- because we played the round robin, right? We played against Washington. So, this bet happened before round robin. And if I would won, we would drop gloves and basically, I would throw a punch and knock the sh*t out of Tommy. That’s why he was saying, ‘I knew I was going to have to win this bet.’

“He gave it (his) all and he beat me by a mile. Not really gonna get into what the bet was, but he beat me by a mile. And yeah, so I tweeted out and it was kinda funny and it’s crazy. I still get the tweets to this day, you know, every goal he scored, I just get mentioned all night and that I was right. So yeah, I got absolutely roasted in that bet.”

Now the best goal scorer in the league is 1-1 and very cold.

📸: @taylor_pischke