Ilya Samsonov suffers injury during practice

Dmitry Orlov wasn’t the only Russian Capitals player to get injured on Tuesday. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov did too.

According to NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti, Samsonov left the ice at the end of practice “in some discomfort.” Sammy talked to head athletic trainer Jason Serbus before heading to the locker room.

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette confirmed both players were injured after the skate but did not provide an update on their status, per The Atletic’s Tarik El-Bashir.

The Caps were already without Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, and Connor McMichael due to illness.

On the season, Samsonov is 13-2-3 and has a .908 all-strengths save percentage. Vanecek hasn’t started a game since December 19. He entered COVID-19 protocol during the Christmas holiday and recently returned to the team.

The Capitals do have a few days to heal. The Caps’ next games are this weekend featuring a back-to-back set against the St. Louis Blues on Friday and Minnesota Wild on Saturday. After those two road games, they’ll return home for a game on Monday against the Boston Bruins, completing a brutal three games in a four-night span in different time zones.

