Dmitry Orlov leaves Capitals practice early with apparent injury

A neverending cycle of health and unhealth has plagued the Washington Capitals this season. That was on full display at Tuesday’s practice.
Martin Fehervary practiced for the first time since being unavailable due to COVID protocol, but Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, and Connor McMichael were all out due to non-COVID illnesses.
The most concerning news occurred during the skate when defenseman Dmitry Orlov left practice early alongside Caps medical staff with an apparent injury according to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir. It’s unclear how exactly he was injured or the severity of the injury.
With the recent returnees from protocol, the Caps were still able to ice eight healthy defensemen even after Orlov’s sudden departure.
Before Orlov’s injury occurred, the team was rolling with these lines per The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.
Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson
Sheary-Eller-Sprong
Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway
Irwin-Protas-Leason
Fehervary-Carlson
Orlov-Jensen
van Riemsdyk-Schultz
Kempny-Cholowski
Orlov is one of only four Caps players to not miss a game so far this season. He is second in scoring from the blueline for the team with 17 points in 34 games.
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On