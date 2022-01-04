Dmitry Orlov leaves Capitals practice early with apparent injury

A neverending cycle of health and unhealth has plagued the Washington Capitals this season. That was on full display at Tuesday’s practice.

Martin Fehervary practiced for the first time since being unavailable due to COVID protocol, but Nicklas Backstrom, TJ Oshie, and Connor McMichael were all out due to non-COVID illnesses.

The most concerning news occurred during the skate when defenseman Dmitry Orlov left practice early alongside Caps medical staff with an apparent injury according to The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir. It’s unclear how exactly he was injured or the severity of the injury.

With the recent returnees from protocol, the Caps were still able to ice eight healthy defensemen even after Orlov’s sudden departure.

Before Orlov’s injury occurred, the team was rolling with these lines per The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell.

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-Eller-Sprong

Hagelin-Dowd-Hathaway

Irwin-Protas-Leason Fehervary-Carlson

Orlov-Jensen

van Riemsdyk-Schultz

Kempny-Cholowski

Orlov is one of only four Caps players to not miss a game so far this season. He is second in scoring from the blueline for the team with 17 points in 34 games.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB