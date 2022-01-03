How the Capitals and its fans celebrated the first snow day of 2022

The Washington DC area was blanketed with up to a foot of snow as a winter storm powered its way through the region on Monday.
Blizzard-like conditions were reported at Reagan National Airport. The snow and wind was so bad that it grounded President Biden’s helicopter.
This storm is a beast. Reagan National Airport w/ near blizzard conditions past couple of hours with heavy snow, 1/8-1/2 mile visibility, 30-40 mph gusts. Reports of downed trees/outages mounting, esp in north central Va.
Update: https://t.co/FsSR0UhUDl pic.twitter.com/nCPDbLujey
— Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) January 3, 2022
MedStar Capitals Iceplex was not spared as the Caps published media of the complex covered in snow out on the parking deck.
The Capitals had the day off and spent time outside playing with their family and pets.
It’s unclear who had more fun between Dmitry Orlov, who made a snow angel, and Millie Mantha.
Captain also had himself a ball outside.
Up here in Frederick, MD, RMNB headquarters missed out COMPLETELY on the action (which is usually the opposite on these types of things).
A difference of 20 miles separates heavy #snow in #DC from Upper @MontgomeryCoMD and @LoudounCoGovt where nothing is currently falling. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/0JdghgOLdm
— Ryan Miller (@RyanMiller_WX) January 3, 2022
So we were forced to live vicariously through you all. Here is a sampling of what we were sent on social media.
Props to Nana on her snowman and her amazing hockey snowman puns.
Alex Snowvechkin came out good pic.twitter.com/ORH4jRkwMA
— Nana (@NanaGongadze) January 3, 2022
If you’re Caps fan making snowman tomorrow, I offer these punny ideas:
TJ Snowshie
Alex Snowvechkin
Evgeny Kuznetsnowv
Ilya Samsnownov
Connor McMicicle
Nic Snowd
Connor Shivery
cc: @russianmachine
— Nana (@NanaGongadze) January 2, 2022
This definitely counts.
Not a hockey snowman but my hockey player was shooting snow at the dog with his hockey stick. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ENcexoQkV2
— Sandy Ross (@hokiefamilytree) January 3, 2022
Moar snowmen.
Happy snow day, babes #snowday #ALLCAPS @Capitals @russianmachine pic.twitter.com/UzKbUIzCF8
— Julie Cupp (@CuppJulie) January 3, 2022
I give you, “Orlaf, the defensnowman.”
Name credit to @runlolee. pic.twitter.com/yNXjRpvYIq
— Breñt O. (@DaleYeahGuy88) January 3, 2022
There were so many great pet pics too.
Ovie loved the snow 😄❤️ pic.twitter.com/LbRIZ4K3O7
— Ovie the Bulldog (@OvietheBulldog) January 3, 2022
Kami is feeling medium about the 7 inches outside her door… pic.twitter.com/kcRp0UO8hY
— Nikki🏒😍🍻 (@Nikki98388797) January 3, 2022
how about oshie the goldendoodle’s first snow fall pic.twitter.com/EMwBJ2IRtY
— carol (@carolinehawk15) January 3, 2022
This is the view from my parent’s house with their cat Zoey! pic.twitter.com/CMsSE2fCMb
— coco (@sugareebabie) January 3, 2022
— C-MONEY (@hylton_crazy) January 3, 2022
— Sean C. Bauer (@TheRightBauer04) January 3, 2022
Same dog pic.twitter.com/mGW99fXti7
— Sandy Ross (@hokiefamilytree) January 3, 2022
Finally, I have saved the absolute best for last: this illustration of Alex Ovechkin making a snowman by Dave.
its a snow day in dc! #ALLCAPS @Capitals pic.twitter.com/fV6bNJyj0p
— Dave (SPORT MODE) (@HockeyEnjoyer) January 3, 2022
Hope y’all had a great snow day. Again, I’m so very, very jealous of you!
Headline photo: @CuppJulie
