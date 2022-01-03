Home / News / How the Capitals and its fans celebrated the first snow day of 2022

How the Capitals and its fans celebrated the first snow day of 2022

By Ian Oland

January 3, 2022 5:57 pm

The Washington DC area was blanketed with up to a foot of snow as a winter storm powered its way through the region on Monday.

Blizzard-like conditions were reported at Reagan National Airport. The snow and wind was so bad that it grounded President Biden’s helicopter.

MedStar Capitals Iceplex was not spared as the Caps published media of the complex covered in snow out on the parking deck.

The Capitals had the day off and spent time outside playing with their family and pets.

It’s unclear who had more fun between Dmitry Orlov, who made a snow angel, and Millie Mantha.

Captain also had himself a ball outside.

Up here in Frederick, MD, RMNB headquarters missed out COMPLETELY on the action (which is usually the opposite on these types of things).

So we were forced to live vicariously through you all. Here is a sampling of what we were sent on social media.

Props to Nana on her snowman and her amazing hockey snowman puns.

This definitely counts.

Moar snowmen.

There were so many great pet pics too.

Finally, I have saved the absolute best for last: this illustration of Alex Ovechkin making a snowman by Dave.

Hope y’all had a great snow day. Again, I’m so very, very jealous of you!

Headline photo: @CuppJulie

