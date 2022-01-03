How the Capitals and its fans celebrated the first snow day of 2022

The Washington DC area was blanketed with up to a foot of snow as a winter storm powered its way through the region on Monday.

Blizzard-like conditions were reported at Reagan National Airport. The snow and wind was so bad that it grounded President Biden’s helicopter.

This storm is a beast. Reagan National Airport w/ near blizzard conditions past couple of hours with heavy snow, 1/8-1/2 mile visibility, 30-40 mph gusts. Reports of downed trees/outages mounting, esp in north central Va.

Update: https://t.co/FsSR0UhUDl pic.twitter.com/nCPDbLujey — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) January 3, 2022

MedStar Capitals Iceplex was not spared as the Caps published media of the complex covered in snow out on the parking deck.

The Capitals had the day off and spent time outside playing with their family and pets.

It’s unclear who had more fun between Dmitry Orlov, who made a snow angel, and Millie Mantha.

Captain also had himself a ball outside.

Up here in Frederick, MD, RMNB headquarters missed out COMPLETELY on the action (which is usually the opposite on these types of things).

So we were forced to live vicariously through you all. Here is a sampling of what we were sent on social media.

Props to Nana on her snowman and her amazing hockey snowman puns.

Alex Snowvechkin came out good pic.twitter.com/ORH4jRkwMA — Nana (@NanaGongadze) January 3, 2022

If you’re Caps fan making snowman tomorrow, I offer these punny ideas: TJ Snowshie

Alex Snowvechkin

Evgeny Kuznetsnowv

Ilya Samsnownov

Connor McMicicle

Nic Snowd

Connor Shivery cc: @russianmachine — Nana (@NanaGongadze) January 2, 2022

This definitely counts.

Not a hockey snowman but my hockey player was shooting snow at the dog with his hockey stick. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ENcexoQkV2 — Sandy Ross (@hokiefamilytree) January 3, 2022

Moar snowmen.

There were so many great pet pics too.

Ovie loved the snow 😄❤️ pic.twitter.com/LbRIZ4K3O7 — Ovie the Bulldog (@OvietheBulldog) January 3, 2022

Kami is feeling medium about the 7 inches outside her door… pic.twitter.com/kcRp0UO8hY — Nikki🏒😍🍻 (@Nikki98388797) January 3, 2022

how about oshie the goldendoodle’s first snow fall pic.twitter.com/EMwBJ2IRtY — carol (@carolinehawk15) January 3, 2022

This is the view from my parent’s house with their cat Zoey! pic.twitter.com/CMsSE2fCMb — coco (@sugareebabie) January 3, 2022

Finally, I have saved the absolute best for last: this illustration of Alex Ovechkin making a snowman by Dave.

Hope y’all had a great snow day. Again, I’m so very, very jealous of you!

Headline photo: @CuppJulie