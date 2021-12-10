Capitals lose Tom Wilson and Martin Fehervary to injury during Penguins game

The Washington Capitals have endured a ridiculous amount of injuries this season. Friday against the Penguins, they suffered two more.

First-line forward Tom Wilson and first pairing defenseman Martin Fehervary both suffered upper-body injuries and were lost for the rest of the game.

Fehervary was injured with 10:47 remaining in the second period, absorbing a shoulder to the head from Pittsburgh Penguins forward Brock McGinn.

Fehervary looked woozy getting up and was immediately walked down the tunnel to the locker room.

McGinn was not penalized on the play.

what do the pens have against Fehervary, specifically? pic.twitter.com/vzZsLUhzX6 — HockeyKot (@hockeykot) December 11, 2021

Wilson got injured four minutes later on a play where he hustled to get in front of the net. Wilson collided with Marcus Pettersson and fell to the ice where he slammed into Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry and the back of the goal frame. Wilson grabbed the back of his head once his momentum stopped.

Neither player returned to the bench for the third period. The Capitals declared them both out for the rest of the game.

Injury update:#Caps Tom Wilson will not return (upper body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 11, 2021

Injury update:#Caps defenseman Martin Fehervary will not return (upper body) — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 11, 2021

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette provided no update after the game and said both players were both being evaluated. The Caps play Buffalo on the back end of a back-to-back Saturday night and likely will need to call up more reserves from Hershey.

Screenshots: ESPN+