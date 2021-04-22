David Pastrnak gives the full story behind why he tweeted ‘Tom Wilson is the best goal scorer in the league’

Boston Bruins superstar David Pastrnak was a guest on the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast and we finally learned why he tweeted “In my opinion Tom Wilson is the best goal scorer in the league.”

“I think if there is a place to tell the truth, this is it,” Pastrnak said.

In my opinion Tom Wilson is the best goal scorer in the league — davidpastrnak (@pastrnak96) July 29, 2020

“I obviously lost a bet, okay, which I was really confident going into,” Pastrnak said. “And the bet was basically, if I lose, I’m gonna make this tweet. And if I win, me and Tom Wilson- because we played the round robin, right? We played against Washington. So, this bet happened before round robin. And if I would won, we would drop gloves and basically, I would throw a punch and knock the sh*t out of Tommy. That’s why he was saying, ‘I knew I was going to have to win this bet.’

“He gave it (his) all and he beat me by a mile. Not really gonna get into what the bet was, but he beat me by a mile. And yeah, so I tweeted out and it was kinda funny and it’s crazy. I still get the tweets to this day, you know, every goal he scored, I just get mentioned all night and that I was right. So yeah, I got absolutely roasted in that bet.”

Ryan Whitney, one of the hosts of the podcast, responded, “I know, he chugs beers so fast.”

The group laughed.

“He’s pretty good, man,” Pastrnak said. “I was feeling [good] going into that, man.”

Both teams stayed in Toronto’s Hotel X for the 2020 bubble ‘loffs. The Capitals would eventually be upset in the first round by the New York Islanders. After the series ended, the team was subject to rumors that they turned their bubble experience into a vacation and that “they had no interest in being there.”

In the past, Wilson would only confirm that Pastrnak lost a bet with him, which resulted in the tweet. He would not elaborate on what the bet actually was.

“That’s accurate I guess he’s a man of his word,” Wilson said. “I guess it’s just funny. He’s obviously a character. We’ll see. Maybe I’ll give him the follow after that compliment. It was nice of him to say.”

He later took to Twitter to call Alex Ovechkin the best goal scorer in the league.

Now this tweet seems like it has a double meaning!