Live blog: Capitals take on last place Sharks in possible trap game

The Washington Capitals have a gift in front of them if they choose to take it. Sunday they take on the San Jose Sharks at home.

The Sharks are bad. Like really, really bad. They are 0-7-1 to start the season. San Jose’s single standings point has them dead last in the NHL. Their minus-24 goals differential is nearly double the second worst team, the Edmonton Oilers (-13).

It’s a classic trap game. One better team underestimates the bad team and then things get hairy.

“We have a mature group that understands going into this game there is not a team in this league that we should be taking lightly,” Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said. “I guarantee you that group over there from the puck drop believes that they can beat the Washington Capitals and they’re right. It’s important that we’re playing a mature game in these situations from our compete level to our energy levels to our attention to detail. All of that is at its highest level this afternoon.”

Lines

1st Period

🚨 1-0 Sharks. Luke Kunin scores on the doorstep after the Capitals lose sight of the puck behind the net. The Capitals have now given up the first goal in seven of their first eight games to start the season.

Sharks have eight of the first 10 shots in the game.

Ovi just entered the zone offside, negating a two-on-one with Dylan Strome.

Alex Ovechkin with consecutive shots off offensive faceoff wins in the final minute of the period, but Mackenzie Blackwood makes big saves stops on both.

The Capitals ended up out-shooting the Sharks 12 to 10 in the first period but the Sharks out-attempted them at five-on-five 21 to 19.

2nd Period

Martin Fehervary leaves the game early in the second after crashing into Tomas Hertl. Incidental content.

Fehervary is back after only missing a couple shifts.

