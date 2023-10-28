Ivan Miroshnichenko records first multi-point game, Clay Stevenson records first AHL shutout in Bears’ 4-0 win over Phantoms

The Hershey Bears have won five of their first seven games after defeating the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 4-0, Saturday.

Six Bears had milestones on the evening. Young players Ivan Miroshnichenko recorded his first career multi-point night, Ryan Hofer had his first AHL point, and Clay Stevenson earned his first AHL shutout. Veterans Mike Sgarbossa tallied his 400th career AHL point, Aaron Ness recorded his 300th career point, and Logan Day scored his first career goal as a member of the Hershey Bears.

Pierrick Dubé scored the Bears’ first goal of the night, burying a one-timer on the power play from the right circle. Miroshnichenko recorded his first point on the play, a secondary assist.

Following what appeared to be a demolition derby at the Bears’ blue line, Mike Vecchione made it 2-0 on an odd-man rush with 6:53 remaining. Aaron Ness recorded the primary assist with a beautiful cross-crease pass while Sgarbossa got the secondary apple.

Dubé scored his second of the night, benefitting from a stunning take to the net by Miroshnichenko. Miro peeled past a Phantoms defender down the left wing, only to be stopped on the doorstep. Dubé finished the play on the rebound, marking his second multi-point night as Bear early in the season. Ryan Hofer also registered his first pro point, a secondary assist, on the goal.

Day added an empty netter. The tally marked his first career regular season goal with Hershey after scoring three times during the Bears’ championship run.

Here are the full highlights from the game.

And the kids with their milestone pucks.

It’s worth noting Vincent Iorio did not play due to illness while Hendrix Lapierre did not suit up as well. These were the line combinations.

Hershey’s press release with its postgame recap is below.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears