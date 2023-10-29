Hershey Bears to hold moment of silence before Wilkes-Barre/Scranton game after tragic passing of former Penguins forward Adam Johnson

The hockey world got some horrible news on Sunday morning. Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson tragically passed away after an on-ice incident while playing for the EIHL’s Nottingham Panthers.

Johnson, who spent the first three seasons of his professional career in the Penguins’ organization, will be honored with a moment of silence ahead of Sunday’s AHL game between the Hershey Bears and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins. The Minnesota native played 185 games for the Baby Pens from 2017-2020.

The Hershey Bears are saddened to learn of the passing of former AHL forward Adam Johnson. Our hearts are with his family, friends, and teammates at this difficult time. We will hold a moment of silence prior to today's game versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. https://t.co/TMZaPGJwwG — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 29, 2023

Johnson was cut across the throat/neck by an errant skate blade on Saturday in a game against the Sheffield Steelers. While the BBC reported on Saturday evening that Johnson was taken to a local hospital, Nottingham announced his passing on their Twitter account just hours later.

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night,” the statement said. “The Panthers would like to send our thoughts and condolences to Adam’s family, his partner, and all his friends at this extremely difficult time.

“Adam, our number 47, was not only an outstanding ice hockey player, but also a great teammate and an incredible person with his whole life ahead of him. The Club will dearly miss him and will never ever forget him.”

The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the game in Sheffield last night. pic.twitter.com/lhSOkDu03Q — The Nottingham Panthers (@PanthersIHC) October 29, 2023

Johnson signed in the British-based league for the 2023–24 season after spending the previous year with the Augsburger Panther in Germany. He’ll have a couple of former teammates across the ice on the Bears bench when his former club squares off with Hershey on Sunday.

Forward Joe Snively played two full seasons with Johnson in the USHL with the Sioux City Musketeers and goaltender Hunter Shepard was his teammate for a season at the University of Minnesota Duluth. Johnson and Shepard won an NCHC championship together during that 2016-17 campaign.

After that successful college season, Johnson then turned pro and joined Pittsburgh’s organization. Johnson scored his lone NHL goal with the Pens in October of 2019.

Adam Johnson tallies his first NHL goal to double the Penguins lead!#LetsGoPens pic.twitter.com/NCJxW7zFHA — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights & News (@HockeyDaily365) October 13, 2019

Pittsburgh released their own statement on Sunday.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins join the entire hockey world in mourning the loss of Adam Johnson, whose life ended far too soon,” the statement reads. “We offer our deepest condolences to Adam’s family and friends, as well as all of Adam’s past and present teammates and coaches. Adam will always be part of the Penguins family. It was an honor to watch him fulfill his dream of playing in the National Hockey League.”

Headline photo: Texas Stars / Andy Nietupski