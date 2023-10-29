TJ Oshie welcomes Hendrix Lapierre back to Capitals with loud butt slap: ‘Oof’

Capitals’ 2020 first round pick Hendrix Lapierre is back in the NHL for the first time in 722 days. Lapierre replaced an ill Sonny Milano in the lineup against the Sharks.

Lappy earned the opportunity after helping the Hershey Bears win a Calder Cup championship in 2023, scoring the game-tying goal in Game Seven of the Finals. He’s also impressed early in the 2023-24 season with his two-way play under Todd Nelson.

The Capitals were especially happy to see the talented Quebecker back with the team — most notably TJ Oshie.

As always, the Capitals posted highlights from the team’s pregame tunnel routine, which includes each player giving the other a creative high five or semi-bizarre greeting. Let’s take for instance, Oshie’s chest bump with Alex Ovechkin, where they scream in each other’s face to pump each other up. Totally normal. In this edition as well, Beck Malenstyn, previously known as Beck The Check in Hershey, knocked over Tom Wilson with a body check. “Jesus,” Wilson responded.

But I’d like to take you to second 34 of the video where Lapierre enters the tunnel to the excitement of his Capitals teammates.

“Hen-dwixxxxx,” Connor McMichael says in a happy dumb voice. Lapierre is smiling ear-to-ear as he avoids Oshie and O’s semi-violent embrace. As Lappy over to his place in line, Oshie turns his attention to the young center and gives him an unsuspecting, but loud butt slap.

There is an oof noise and then a playful “UGGGG.”

Oshie and Lapierre do have a happy history out on the ice. They skated together on the same line previously and Oshie had the primary assist on Lapierre’s first NHL goal.

Lapierre has been working hard behind the scenes to grow into an NHL player in Hershey. He’s certainly already got the hands.

oh hey there Lappy 👋 pic.twitter.com/lkMTGOXcQg — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 29, 2023

If everything else matures, the Capitals could have a pretty good player on their hands.

Screenshot: @Capitals/X