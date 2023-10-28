Charlie Lindgren to return Sunday against San Jose Sharks as Capitals return Hunter Shepard to Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals will soon have their regular goaltending tandem for the first time all season. Charlie Lindgren will serve as backup against the San Jose Sharks on Sunday after missing six games due to injury.

Hunter Shepard, who had served as Lindgren’s replacement for much of his absence, will return to the AHL’s Hershey Bears, per Capitals PR. Head coach Spencer Carbery first announced Lindgren’s return after practice on Saturday.

After serving as the surprise starting goaltender for the Capitals’ Opening Night, Lindgren sustained an injury in practice on October 16. Clay Stevenson briefly held the backup position before Shepard was recalled Tuesday.

Shepard made his NHL debut Wednesday night against the New Jersey Devils with a 6-4 victory.

“It doesn’t feel really real,” Shepard said after the win. “You can’t make it up. The fact that I’ve been playing this long and it’s now just happening — I think you get to a certain point where, it’s still always the goal, but maybe the chance of it happening now is not that great. It was awesome.”

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Loan Hunter Shepard to Hershey

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren activated from IR ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned goaltender Hunter Shepard to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have activated goaltender Charlie Lindgren from IR. Shepard, 27, made his NHL debut and earned his first career win on Oct. 25 at New Jersey. In two games with Hershey this season, Shepard has posted a record of 2-0-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .885 save percentage. Shepard appeared in 33 games with Hershey last season, posting a record of 20-8-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and one shutout. The Cohasset, Minnesota native ranked second among AHL goaltenders in goals-against average and tied for sixth in save percentage. Shepard was named the AHL Goaltender of the Month in Nov. 2022 after registering a 6-0-0 record with a 1.63 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. Shepard, who started all 20 Calder Cup Playoff games for the Bears, posted a 14-6 record with a 2.27 goals-against average, a .914 save percentage and three shutouts. The 6’0″, 215-pound goaltender won the Jack A. Butterfield Trophy, awarded to the MVP of the Calder Cup Playoffs. In 47 career AHL games with Hershey, Shepard has a record of 30-11-5-3 with a 2.11 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and three shutouts.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB