Charlie Lindgren leaves ice with injury minutes into morning skate, leaving Capitals with more goalie problems

The Washington Capitals could be without one of their top two goalies again when they face off against the Calgary Flames.

Charlie Lindgren left minutes into the the Capitals’ morning skate on Monday, potentially leaving the team without a backup against Calgary. After practice, head coach Spencer Carbery told the media that he did not yet know the extent of Lindgren’s injury.

“Do not have an update, but we’ll be speaking with the training staff shortly to find out where we’re at,” he said.

Washington previously started their season Friday without starter Darcy Kuemper, who was out after the birth of his son. Kuemper has since returned to the team and will make his season debut against Calgary.

With Kuemper’s unexpected absence, Lindgren stepped into the starters’ role on Opening Night. Despite the 4-0 shutout loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Carbery was careful to deflect blame away from Lindgren.

“I honestly thought he was really good,” he said. “We put him in a tough spot. Wasn’t slated to play today but just didn’t help him.”

The Capitals are limited in the minor leagues, too. Hershey Bears’ starting goaltender, Hunter Shepard, is out battling a bad bout of the flu. The Bears’ backup Clay Stevenson, who served as Lindgren’s backup against Pittsburgh, could reprise his role Monday. He started both of the Bears’ first two games of the season, notching his first win of the year Sunday against the Cleveland Monsters. The Capitals could also get creative internally, too.

Lindgren’s injury, unlike Kuemper’s absence, could qualify the Capitals for an emergency recall, allowing them to make a call up without sending down a skater for cap space.

“We’ll have to talk about it,” Carbery said of a potential move. “I don’t know. I think there’s a few options in cases like this. So we’ll talk about it. Like the emergency situation or not.”

After evaluating Lindgren, the Capitals will make any necessary moves Monday afternoon before facing Calgary at home at 7 pm.

