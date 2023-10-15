Ethen Frank scores three points in Bears’ dominant 5-2 win over Monsters

The Hershey Bears dominated the Cleveland Monsters 5-2 on Sunday after sputtering a night before. Hershey scored its first goals of the season after getting shut out by the Belleville Senators 4-0 on their banner-raising night, commemorating their 2023 Calder Cup Championship.

Ethen Frank was named the First Star of the Night after notching three points — a goal and two assists — in the game. Frank, who had four shots on the night, was the team’s leading goal-scorer last year.

Notably, Caps prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko scored his first AHL point, an assist, on a goal by Hardy Häman Aktell. The tally was also Häman Aktell’s first AHL career goal. Pierrick Dubé also scored his first goal as a Bear.

Haman Aktell’s first North American goal opened the scoring 7:32 into the first period.

It's Hardy's first goal in North America! 🍎 Miroshnichenko

🍏 Dubé pic.twitter.com/hp0OmmKPlB — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 15, 2023

Frank got on the board just four and a half minutes later sending a wrister underneath the left pad of Monsters’ goaltender Pavel Cajan on the power play.

Franky just picking up where he left off last season! 🍎 Limoges

🍏 Sgarbossa pic.twitter.com/VswcQHIlkM — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 15, 2023

A goal from Mike Vecchione on a two-on-one with Frank finished off the goals for the first period. Vecchione completed two “100” milestones on this play-his 100th point as a Bear and his 100th pro goal.

Veccs buries his first of the season! 🍎 Frank

🍏 Ness pic.twitter.com/0eCWEXzy30 — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 15, 2023

Pierrick Dubé got his official “Welcome to the Bears” moment, finishing a pass from Hendrix Lapierre for his first goal with the team.

Pierrick Dubé nets his first as a Bear to restore the two-goal edge. 🍎 Lapierre

🍏 Snively pic.twitter.com/892B6oIcNs — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 15, 2023

Bears veteran Mike Sgarbossa finished off scoring for the night, sending a wrister under the goalie’s glove on a two-man rush with Vecchione. Frank got the second assist for his third point on the night.

Sgarbs buries his first of the season! 🍎 Vecchione

🍏 Frank pic.twitter.com/HjWTD9JFCI — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 15, 2023

Afterwards the players took photos with their new milestone pucks.

Below is the full game recap from the Hershey Bears:

BEARS TAKE DOWN MONSTERS 5-2 TO GET FIRST WIN OF SEASON Ethen Frank gets three points for Hershey; Mike Vecchione’s game-winner is his 100th Bears point and 100th pro goal (Hershey, PA – Oct. 15, 2023) – The Hershey Bears (1-1-0-0) used three first-period goals to fuel their first victory of the 2023-24 season, a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters (1-1-0-0) on Sunday evening at GIANT Center. Forward Ethen Frank led the way for Hershey with a three-point (1g, 2a) outing, while linemate Mike Vecchione netted the game-winning tally and an assist. BOX SCORE Hershey opened the scoring with its first goal of the season at 7:32 of the first period when Hardy Häman Aktell’s shot from the left point deflected into the air and dropped behind Pavel Cajan into the net to put the Bears up 1-0. For Häman Aktell, the goal marked his first American Hockey League goal, while Ivan Miroshnichenko earned the primary assist for his first AHL point; Pierrick Dubé earned a secondary helper on the goal. Hershey converted with the man advantage to take a 2-0 lead when Frank buried his first of the season from the left circle at 11:59 from Alex Limoges and Mike Sgarbossa. Brendan Gaunce got the Monsters on the board at 15:19 when he chopped at a loose puck following a point shot from Jake Christiansen and knocked it past Clay Stevenson. Vecchione restored the two-goal edge for the Bears at 17:28 when he broke in with Frank on a 2-on-1 and zipped a cross-ice pass behind Cajan for his first of the season. The tally also marked Vecchione’s 100th career professional and AHL goals, along with his 100th point as a Bear. Cleveland again drew back to within a goal at 8:54 of the second period when Marcus Bjork skated up the right side and banked the puck into the cage off the far post. With less than a minute remaining in the stanza and the Bears on the power play, Dubé found twine just before the penalty to Cleveland’s Trey Fix-Wolansky expired at 19:05, giving Hershey a 4-2 edge to head into the intermission. Hendrix Lapierre and Joe Snively assisted on the goal. Sgarbossa put the game away in the third at 16:37 when the Bears were able to enter the offensive zone on another 2-on-1 rush and the forward snapped his first of the season past the glove of Cajan. Shots finished 27-21 in favor of the Bears. Stevenson picked up his first win of the season with a 19-for-21 performance; Cajan went 22-for-27 in net in the loss for Cleveland. Hershey was 2-for-4 on the power play; the Monsters went 0-for-4 with the man advantage. The Bears embark on a four-game road trip when they face the Providence Bruins at the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:05 p.m. Hershey is back on home ice when it hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at GIANT Center on Saturday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. for PNC Bank Magnet Schedule Night; the first 8,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2023-24 season magnet schedule, courtesy of PNC Bank. Purchase tickets for the game by CLICKING HERE.

Headline photo: Tori Hartman/Hershey Bears