Ivan Miroshnichenko tallies first AHL point on Hardy Haman Aktell’s first AHL goal

Ivan Miroshnichenko made his AHL debut with the Hershey Bears on Saturday night as the left wing on Hershey’s third line. Despite peppering the Belleville Senators net with around a dozen shot attempts, the young Russian did not record his first North American professional point.

That changed on Sunday as the Bears lined up against the Cleveland Monsters. On Hershey’s first goal of the season, Miroshnichenko grabbed the primary assist as Swedish defenseman Hardy Haman Aktell fired home his first AHL goal.

It's Hardy's first goal in North America! 🍎 Miroshnichenko

🍏 Dubé pic.twitter.com/hp0OmmKPlB — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) October 15, 2023

Miroshnichenko picked up the puck along the left-side boards in the offensive zone and fed Haman Aktell at the point. The big blueliner one-timed a bounce off the boards. The puck caromed off Cleveland defenseman Jake Christiansen and past goaltender Pavel Cajan for the goal.

Bears forward Pierrick Dube also picked up his first point as a member of the Bears on the play. Dube and former junior teammate Hendrix Lapierre have been combined on a line by head coach Tedd Nelson with Miroshnichenko to start the season.

Miroshnichenko and Haman Aktell were both part of the very last cuts from the Capitals’ Training Camp. Both players are waivers exempt which likely made the decision to demote them for their first experience of North American pro hockey a little easier.

Haman Aktell was signed by the Capitals to a one-year, two-way entry-level contract in late April. He is no stranger to offense, leading the SHL’s Vaxjo Lakers in scoring from the backend in his last season abroad.

Headline photo: Hershey Bears/Instagram