With Charlie Lindgren injured, Capitals call up Clay Stevenson to back up Darcy Kuemper against Flames

Clay Stevenson has been the busiest goaltender in the Capitals’ organization in the opening days of the hockey season.

Stevenson is back with the Capitals after being called up again on Monday. The 24-year-old, former Dartmouth goaltender will back up Darcy Kuemper as the Caps take on the Calgary Flames at Capital One Arena.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Clay Stevenson from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Capitals have placed defenseman Joel Edmundson on LTI. https://t.co/I6cSxvtsd8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 16, 2023

Stevenson has either been on the ice or on the bench in four consecutive games: two in the NHL and two in the AHL.

Friday, Stevenson backed up Charlie Lindgren on Opening Night after Darcy Kuemper’s wife had the couple’s first child. Stevenson was then returned to Hershey to start in both of the team’s weekend games — a 3-0 loss to the Belleville Senators on Saturday and a 5-2 win over the Cleveland Monsters on Sunday — due to Hunter Shepard battling the flu. Stevenson posted a 2.01 goals against average and a .900 save percentage in his two AHL appearances.

Now he’s back with the Capitals for his fourth game in consecutive days after Lindgren got hurt minutes into Monday’s morning skate.

The Capitals also announced with the move that Lindgren is day-to-day, apparently avoiding a long-term injury.

Here’s the full press release from the Washington Capitals:

Capitals Recall Clay Stevenson Defenseman Joel Edmundson Placed on LTI ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled goaltender Clay Stevenson from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. In addition, the Capitals have placed defenseman Joel Edmundson on LTI. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren was injured during Monday’s pregame skate and is day-to-day. Stevenson, 24, has posted a record of 1-1-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in two games with Hershey this season. The 6’4”, 185-pound goaltender appeared in 36 games for the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) last season, posting a record of 19-12-3-1 with a 2.54 goals-against average, a .916 save percentage and three shutouts. Stevenson ranked second among ECHL goaltenders in goals-against average, tied for fifth in shutouts and seventh in save percentage. In addition, Stevenson posted a 2-1-2 record with a 2.11 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage in five Kelly Cup Playoff games. The Drayton Valley, Alberta native also posted a 3-0-0 record with a 1.96 goals-against average and a .924 save percentage in three games with Hershey in 2022-23. Stevenson made his AHL debut on Dec. 10, 2022, against the Cleveland Monsters, stopping 25 of 27 shots. The Capitals signed Stevenson to a two-year entry-level contract on March 28, 2022, following his sophomore season at Dartmouth (NCAA). Stevenson earned six of Dartmouth’s seven wins during the 2021-22 season, leading the Big Green in wins, save percentage (.922), goals-against average (2.70) and shutouts (2). Stevenson posted a save percentage above .900 in all 23 games he played and his .922 save percentage was tied for second in the ECAC. Stevenson, who won the Phelan Award as Dartmouth’s MVP, was named to the 2021-22 All-Ivy First Team, the ECAC All-Rookie Team and the ECAC Third All-Star Team. Stevenson will wear number 33 with the Capitals.

Headline photo: Katie Adler/RMNB