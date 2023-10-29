Capitals spend time with children from local cancer charities at post-practice Hockey Fights Cancer Skate

The Washington Capitals had some new additions to the team on Saturday as they hosted their annual Hockey Fights Cancer skate. Following the conclusion of practice, children from the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Mid-Atlantic Region, Make-A-Wish Mid-Atlantic, Horizon Day Camp, and Pancreatic Cancer Action Network all joined the team out on the ice.

Smiles and laughter abounded at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, whether participants were brand-new skaters, more experienced, or had even attended prior events.

“Just seeing them smile out there and spending some time and talking to them, it means a lot,” Nicklas Backstrom said of the event. “I think they enjoy it too, which matters the most.”

Each player was paired with a child for the day before hitting the ice for an afternoon of skating and all-around fun. Tom Wilson was quick to draw the initially-shy Harper out of her shell.

Time for our annual #CapsFightCancer Skate! Always full of special memories, today we’re hosting more than 20 families in our continued effort to raise awareness and efforts towards #HockeyFightsCancer alongside @LeidosInc #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/ZCPtU0Qz85 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 28, 2023

Dylan Strome, who welcomed his second daughter Emerson in September, got the chance to use his Disney knowledge with Ellie Berg-Wagner, singing to “Let it Go” from the film Frozen. The Washington Post’s Bailey Johnson captured some of the tune on video. Strome also introduced Ellie to his cupcake-costumed eldest daughter Weslie, another Disney Princess connoisseur.

Making new friends 💜 pic.twitter.com/vN0YuSfeY2 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 28, 2023

For one afternoon, the Capitals hope to bring joy to children and their families as they deal with challenges no kid should have to face. Head coach Spencer Carbery further underlined the event’s importance for the team and families alike.

“To see our players, the impact they can have and the smiles, it just puts everything in perspective for me when you watch that and see,” he said, later adding, “They’ll never forget this for the rest of their lives and that’s pretty special.”

2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative, with more events to come throughout the NHL in November. The Caps will host their Hockey Fights Cancer Night on November 18 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Screenshot: @Capitals/X