Dylan Strome’s wife Tayler gives birth to couple’s second daughter, Emerson

Dylan Strome is now a Girl Dad x2.

Dylan’s wife Tayler announced on Friday the arrival of the couple’s second daughter, Emerson.

“Welcome to our world sweet girl,” Tayler wrote.

The couple shared photos from the hospital where their older daughter Weslie met Emerson for the first time. At home, the family has two golden retreivers, Ollie and Benny, that I’m sure will be very excited to meet their new friend.

The Stromes had their final vacation as a family of three in late August at Surfside Beach. Shortly afterward, the family returned to DC where Dylan began participating in the Capitals’ informal skates ahead of training camp.

From everyone at RMNB, congratulations to Dylan and Tayler on their new bundle of joy! We’re so happy you.