Andrew Cristall records second-career WHL hat trick, now leads junior league in scoring

Andrew Cristall was named the WHL’s Player of the Week a few days ago. Since then, the 18-year-old Capitals prospect has only built on his performance.

In the two games since, Cristall has posted six total points (4g, 2a). His latest effort was a three-goal outing against the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night, marking Cristall’s second career WHL hat trick.

The 2023 second-round draft pick now leads the entire league in scoring with 29 points (11g, 18a) in 12 games.

Three unanswered goals in six minutes. Hockey is fun 😄 pic.twitter.com/aESqHRYSQ3 — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 28, 2023

Cristall scored all three of his goals in the second period, tying the game 5-5 and single-handedly bringing his Kelowna Rockets back into the game against the Spokane Chiefs. The first of his goals showcased his playmaking ability and deft touch around the net.

The British Columbia native set up behind the net with Kelowna on a power play and fed Caden Price at the point with a seam pass. Cristall then gave Price a giant, easy target down low for a slap pass and one flick of the stick later the puck was over the goal line.

Andrew Cristall told us earlier this week his secret agent code name would be Beyonce, he definitely has Queen Bey worthy moves. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/PhlpQW66Gi — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 28, 2023

Cristall’s second goal was even more impressive. While using his newfound extra step gained by working on his straight-line skating this past offseason, Cristall broke in all alone on Spokane’s netminder. One absolutely nasty forehand to backhand deke froze the goalie and gave Cristall an easy finish.

It moves really fast, but we're guessing this goal might wind up being credited to Michael Cicek instead of Andrew Cristall. Either way, WE ARE TIED AT FIVE. pic.twitter.com/UoSUPPvKXX — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) October 28, 2023

The talented youngster’s hat trick goal was controversial. Both Cristall and teammate Michael Cicek both got a piece of the puck at the same time. The buzzer-beating tally, coming with one second remaining on the clock in the second period, was initially credited to Cristall and since has not changed. Cicek was given the primary assist.

Cristall’s three-point effort catapulted him atop the WHL in scoring where he now has a two-point lead over Prince George’s Ondrej Becher. Cristall is riding a nine-game point streak that began on Saturday, October 7 and sees him ranked first in the league in points per game (2.42) as well.

Last year, Cristall put up 95 points (39g, 56a) in 54 games. Currently, he is on pace to record 162 points (61g, 101a) this season. That would be the 11th-best scoring output from a U19 player in WHL history. None of the 10 players ahead of that mark played major junior past the year 1991.

Some of the names Cristall is currently out-pacing in terms of age-18 WHL seasons include Joe Sakic, Petr Nedved, Bryan Trottier, Jarome Iginla, Theo Fleury, Lanny McDonald, Bernie Federko, Mark Stone, Mike Modano, Leon Draisaitl, and Sam Reinhart. And, that is just in the top 200-best age-18 seasons.

