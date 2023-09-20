The best and funniest moments from NHL Team Media Days

The National Hockey League is so about to be back, y’all.

A majority of teams around the league held their Media Day on Wednesday as they prepare to kick off their respective training camps and preseasons. The teams and their media partners took videos and photos for future game broadcasts, promotional content, and in-game entertainment.

And, of course, players got up to some of their usual hijinks. Here are some of the best posts.

Seattle Kraken – Brandon Tanev’s newest headshot

babes wake up, new turbo headshot just dropped pic.twitter.com/kYSWXTzdZh — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) September 20, 2023

Kicking things off with a classic.

Tanev has taken his official NHL photos like this every single year since 2015. In 2021, he claimed it’s because he’s literally seeing ghosts.

Pittsburgh Penguins – Kris Letang’s hidden artistic “talent”

Hello from Creative Day where we asked Kris Letang about his hidden talent… Turns out he can draw Bugs Bunny! 🎨 pic.twitter.com/xIFNTafwEt — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) September 20, 2023

The Pens and Letang seem very proud of this drawing which both claim to be of Bugs Bunny. To be fair to Letang, that probably is the best drawing an NHL player has ever done on a Media Day.

New Jersey Devils – Tyler Toffoli’s attempt at the Devils’ logo

This is why we said what we said about Letang.

How can you even describe what Toffoli has put to paper here? Unless New Jersey is changing their logo to a very broken socket wrench, he is very lost.

Montreal Canadiens – Kirby Dach’s bucket hat

Kirby Dach shares a name with the most annoying character to fight against in Super Smash, Nintendo’s pink ball hero Kirby. Dach referenced the connection by donning this pretty sweet Kirby bucket hat.

This one is also just a Nintendo-related excuse to remind everyone that TJ Oshie has a full-color Wario tattoo on his upper thigh.

Washington Capitals – Darcy Kuemper and Charlie Lindgren struggle

The Caps had select players play a game with a partner where one player has a contraption in their mouth that makes it hilariously hard to pronounce words. That player then had to say a phrase and their partner had to guess what they were saying.

Kuemper and Lindgren, the team’s netminding duo, got the phrase “purple bubbles”.

New York Rangers – The Breadman is now the Baldman

The next era. 🖼️ pic.twitter.com/3Jp3sbVTDS — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) September 20, 2023

Artemi Panarin looks very happy to no longer have hair. One less thing to worry about.

Toronto Maple Leafs – John Tavares gets cupcakes for his birthday

When your birthday is on marketing day 🧁 pic.twitter.com/MFb9tPkdTj — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) September 20, 2023

The sound of like three people in an empty room singing someone Happy Birthday is absurdist humor heaven.

There is also no chance he’s eating any of those.

Buffalo Sabres – Peyton Krebs does his best Marilyn Monroe

nothin' like a good old early-morning serenade 🎶 pic.twitter.com/W7JmptIzEe — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 20, 2023

The Sabres had Peyton Krebs sing his own rendition of Happy Birthday, where Krebs ad libs in “Mr. President” like he was Monroe singing to JFK.

Eric Comrie is the recipient of Krebs’ point during the song. Comrie’s birthday was over two months ago.

Philadelphia Flyers – Garnet Hathaway in orange and black

2023 Flyers Training Camp is in session! ⛺️🏒 pic.twitter.com/1a6T7nrpSz — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 20, 2023

This one isn’t funny, it’s just kinda gross.

Colorado Avalanche – Ryan Johansen’s spelling mishap

The new guys putting the 'COL' in too cool for school. #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/tHh9cC7XHK — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 20, 2023

The Avs had their offseason additions hold up first-day-of-school boards where they had to write down three things they love. Ryan Johansen attempted to write down pickleball but doesn’t know how to spell pickle correctly.

Happens to the best of us.

Nashville Predators – Ryan O’Reilly’s kinda horrifying fake tooth

Ryan O’Reilly introduced himself to Preds fans by pulling out his fake tooth with his tongue and demonstrating why it would be hard for him to swallow it.

Not much more needs to be said.

St. Louis Blues – Blues play with their food

And the award for most chaotic station at Content Day goes to… pic.twitter.com/dCKm0fTlkL — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) September 20, 2023

Not sure what’s worse here. Not being able to guess that they were talking about potatoes or having to smell like potato salad for the rest of the day.

Arizona Coyotes – The Yotes are Down Under

When in Australia… @seandurzi is not a fan of kangaroos 😂🦘 pic.twitter.com/7rgp0jg2fp — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 20, 2023

The Coyotes are in Australia for an NHL preseason game. Defenseman Sean Durzi is apparently scared of kangaroos.

So, the team went and saw some kangaroos.

Vegas Golden Knights – Jonathan Marchessault fails at TikTok trend

The Golden Knights were given a popular TikTok trend where you receive your three “green flags” which are qualities people deem to be good signs about your character. The filter used gives them to you randomly and Marchessault did not seem to understand that aspect.

Nor, could he really read half of them due to just how Quebecois he is.

What’s your favorite and are there any good ones that we missed? Put your answers in the comments!

Screenshot via @Capitals/X