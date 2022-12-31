Capitals vs Canadiens live analysis and updates (Dec. 31, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Montreal Canadiens game on December 31, 2022.

After a dreadful performance against the Ottawa Senators, the Capitals are back on New Year’s Eve to try and get back on track against the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal is the worst team in the Atlantic Division with 33 standings points. They are also losers of 8 of their last 10 games.

The Capitals will notably get Martin Fehervary back in the lineup while they’ll turn to Charlie Lindgren in net.

Today’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 4 pm.

1st Period

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Sheary Gustafsson-TVR start. Charlie Lindgren is opposing Jake Allen in net.

🚨 1-0 Capitals Erik Gustaffson gives the Capitals a 1-0 lead with a tap-in after jumping into the 5v5 play as a fourth forward. The goal came 32 seconds into the game.

🚨 2-0 Capitals Garnet Hathaway with a perfect deflection from just outside the crease. That’s two goals in four minutes for the Caps.

After the Capitals scored their two goals, the Canadiens mostly controlled play. The Habs outshot the Capitals 13 to 9 in the period and out-attempted WSH 22 to 20 in 5v5 shot attempts. MTL also have an expected goals edge of 0.96 to .084.

2nd Period

Fehervary and Dvorak to the box for hooking and holding. 4on4 for two minutes starting with 17:06 remaining. Lars Eller take a two-minute minor seconds later for a high-stick. Habs to the 4on3 PP.

🚨 2-1 Capitals Cole Caufield scores on a one-timer from the left circle on the 4-on-3 PP. It’s his 20th goal of the season. The goal came at the 4:02 mark of the period.

Lindgren with some huges saves as the Caps are left scrambling in their own zone.

🚨 3-1 Capitals Nic Dowd scores on a rebound, pushing a loose puck between Jake Allen’s five hole. That’s six goals in his last 12 games for Dowd.

🚨 4-1 Capitals Alex Ovechkin scores on a one-timer after getting a great sauce pass from Trevor van Riemsdyk.

🚨 4-2 Capitals Cole Caufield picks off a Lars Eller pass in neutral and scores on a breakaway.

🚨 5-2 Capitals Dylan Strome scores in front of the net on the power play. It’s a McNuggets Minute goal.

