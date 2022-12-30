Ovi Jr scored two goals on Darcy Kuemper during Capitals practice

Sergei Ovechkin may be only four years old, but the 2036 draft eligible forward scored twice on a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender during practice Friday. Seriously.
Ovi Jr. took the ice at the end of the skate. He got in some work with dad — currently second on the NHL’s goals list with 803 — and then showed off his vast handiwork to Capitals’ starting netminder Darcy Kuemper.
With a huge crowd at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the moment was made even more special.
On one play, Ovi Jr. can be seen skating in from the corner, doing a 360 spin, avoiding a poke-check, shooting, getting his own rebound, and pushing the puck past Kuemper’s five-hole.
OVI JR SCORED ON DARCY KUEMPER!! @rmnb pic.twitter.com/nFfXJCII2N
— Claire | 803/895 (@goalvechkin) December 30, 2022
Next up, Sergei came in on a breakaway. Ovi Jr. fell down while skating in the middle of it, but regained his composure and beat Kuemper five-hole again.
Wholesome moment on the ice with Sergei Ovechkin.. 😭🥺 #Caps @rmnb pic.twitter.com/aDSrLFdPRV
— julia (@casadoresdean) December 30, 2022
The cheers are so sweet.
The cheering. The smile. 🥹#OviJr pic.twitter.com/iYeFp4mYHL
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 30, 2022
Only 801 more until he catches dad.
Screaming, crying, throwing up
He scored on Kuemper TWICE, the boy is already NHL material pic.twitter.com/SPTWMDmE6x
— Margaret H. Lastname (@RestYourBreasts) December 30, 2022
The Ovechkin's @Capitals #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/EVml4O373o
— Charlie McManus (@CharlieMcManus9) December 30, 2022
A big round of applause at Medstar for Sergei Ovechkin out on the ice! And another when he scores on Chucky. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/uxmy9VK73D
— Katie (@That_WriterGirl) December 30, 2022
Post-practice skate with Sergei, Ovi, and Protas was absolutely adorable. #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/CRRBGGpL7l
— Katie (@That_WriterGirl) December 30, 2022
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On