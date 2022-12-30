Ovi Jr scored two goals on Darcy Kuemper during Capitals practice

Sergei Ovechkin may be only four years old, but the 2036 draft eligible forward scored twice on a Stanley Cup-winning goaltender during practice Friday. Seriously.

Ovi Jr. took the ice at the end of the skate. He got in some work with dad — currently second on the NHL’s goals list with 803 — and then showed off his vast handiwork to Capitals’ starting netminder Darcy Kuemper.

With a huge crowd at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, the moment was made even more special.

On one play, Ovi Jr. can be seen skating in from the corner, doing a 360 spin, avoiding a poke-check, shooting, getting his own rebound, and pushing the puck past Kuemper’s five-hole.

Next up, Sergei came in on a breakaway. Ovi Jr. fell down while skating in the middle of it, but regained his composure and beat Kuemper five-hole again.

The cheers are so sweet.

Only 801 more until he catches dad.

Screaming, crying, throwing up He scored on Kuemper TWICE, the boy is already NHL material pic.twitter.com/SPTWMDmE6x — Margaret H. Lastname (@RestYourBreasts) December 30, 2022