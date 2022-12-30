Capitals loan defenseman Lucas Johansen to Hershey Bears

The Washington Capitals announced that they have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen back to the AHL’s Hershey Bears on Friday evening.

Johansen was likely sent down as it appears Martin Fehervary is on his way back into the Caps’ lineup against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. To activate Fehervary from the injured reserve the Caps needed to clear a spot on their 23-man roster.

Johansen was recalled by the Caps before their game against the Rangers in New York this week after he was sent down right before the NHL’s holiday roster freeze and break.

The former first-round pick has gotten into his second and third career NHL games this season. In his most recent outing, he played in the Caps’ 5-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on December 11. He played just 13:32 of ice time in that game which was more than three minutes fewer than the next Caps defenseman. The Vancouver native has spent the vast majority of his professional career with the Bears and has two points (1g, 1a) in 13 games in the AHL this season.

Johansen will not require waivers as he has not played in ten or more cumulative NHL Games since being initially waived by the Caps in early October out of Training Camp.

Here’s the full release from the Caps:

