Capitals send down Lucas Johansen before holiday roster freeze

The Washington Capitals made a rare late-night roster move with the NHL’s holiday freeze about an hour away.

The Capitals sent reserve defenseman Lucas Johansen down to the Hershey Bears after their 4-3 overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen to the Hershey Bearshttps://t.co/6JFJnGqzHS — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 20, 2022

Johansen has played two games for the Capitals this season. He most recently got a jersey in a December 11 game against the Winnipeg Jets. With Matt Irwin playing so strongly and Dmitry Orlov returning from injury, Johansen has been relegated to a reserve role.

Now he’s off to AHL Hershey, who leads the league in wins and standings points.

The NHL’s holiday roster freeze lasts from December 19 11:59 PM and lasts through 12:01 December 28. It disables teams from making and trades or putting any players on waivers so players can spend time with their families during Christmas. The league also will not play any games from Christmas Even through the 27th.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Loan Lucas Johansen to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Johansen, 25, has appeared in two games with Washington this season, registering three shots on goal. The 6’2”, 180-pound defenseman made his NHL debut and recorded his first career point on Dec. 31, 2021 against the Detroit Red Wings. In three career NHL games with the Capitals, Johansen has recorded one assist. The Vancouver, British Columbia native has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in 12 games with Hershey this season. Johansen recorded 28 points (8g, 20a) in 62 games with Hershey during the 2021-22 season, establishing AHL career highs in goals, points and plus/minus (20). Johansen finished the season ranked first among Hershey defensemen in plus/minus and second in goals, assists and points. In 207 career AHL career games with Hershey, Johansen has recorded 75 points (18g, 57a). The Capitals selected Johansen with their first-round pick, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Alan Dobbins/RMNB