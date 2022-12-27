Lucas Johansen recalled back to Capitals ahead of Rangers game

The holiday break is over and it’s a Washington Capitals gameday once again.

The Capitals’ first move before their morning skate was to recall defenseman Lucas Johansen back to the NHL from the AHL Hershey Bears.

The Capitals sent down Johansen on December 20 before the NHL’s holiday freeze went into effect.

NEWS | The Capitals have recalled defenseman Lucas Johansen from the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPShttps://t.co/joQR013wqT — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 27, 2022

Johansen has played two games for the Capitals this season.

Sending Johansen back to Hershey during the break allowed the Capitals to bank some money as they try to work back Tom Wilson and Nicklas Backstrom from longterm injured reserve in the coming weeks.

The Capitals play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, Tuesday night.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:

Capitals Recall Lucas Johansen from Hershey

Johansen has appeared in two games with Washington this season

ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have recalled defenseman Lucas Johansen from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Johansen, 25, has appeared in two games with Washington this season. The 6’2″, 180-pound defenseman made his NHL debut and recorded his first career point on Dec. 31, 2021 against the Detroit Red Wings. In three career NHL games with the Capitals, Johansen has recorded one assist.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native has recorded two points (1g, 1a) in 13 games with Hershey this season. Johansen recorded 28 points (8g, 20a) in 62 games with Hershey during the 2021-22 season, establishing AHL career highs in goals, points and plus/minus (20). Johansen finished the season ranked first among Hershey defensemen in plus/minus and second in goals, assists and points. In 208 career AHL career games with Hershey, Johansen has recorded 75 points (18g, 57a). The Capitals selected Johansen with their first-round pick, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.