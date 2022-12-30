Evgeny Kuznetsov takes responsibility for Senators’ OT goal: ‘Only dead people don’t make mistakes, right?’

Evgeny Kuznetsov has been solid, if not spectacular, for much of the season while playing in a secondary role to offseason signee Dylan Strome.

Against the Senators Thursday night, Kuznetsov was skating well and scored a beautiful unassisted goal in the second period – one of five tallies between the Capitals and Senators. But after the game, no one was focusing on that.

No look FILTH from Kuz 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/MdZ9ZKPQHM — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 30, 2022

Kuznetsov had a giveaway in the third period and could not get back into the play on Alex DeBrincat’s game-tying goal. Then in overtime, Kuznetsov collided with a stationary Dmitry Orlov at the blue line and fell over, giving the Senators a two-on-none break. Claude Giroux dished to DeBrincat, easily beating Darcy Kuemper for his second of the night and a 4-3 victory.

Alex DeBrincat (@Brinksy97) scores his second goal of the night while securing the W for the @Senators in @Energizer overtime! 😺 pic.twitter.com/Y81HBNPZnj — NHL (@NHL) December 30, 2022

It was ugly, but Kuznetsov, to his credit, faced the media after the game. He took responsibility for the loss.

“Unfortunately, at the end of the game, a couple of my mistakes cost us the win,” Kuznetsov said. “Sometimes that’s how it is.”

Kuznetsov was asked what happened on the overtime gaffe.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I was trying to watch where the guy was going to go and he kind of put his stick right perfect on the puck. It’s my mistake. But only dead people don’t make mistakes right? Unfortunately, that’s how it is. I take responsibility for sure.”

Kuzy also was bummed that the Caps wasted a fantastic performance from Darcy Kuemper.

“Unfortunately, that’s how it is today,” he said. “We’ve got to turn the page and be ready for next game.”

The Capitals’ next game will come quickly. Saturday, they’ll face the Montreal Canadiens on New Year’s Eve.

Screenshot: @Capitals