Alex Ovechkin and Capitals team dog, Biscuit, were very happy to see each other

The Washington Capitals have a matinee game today at 4 pm against the Montreal Canadiens. The early start could prove to be tough for players, who began arriving at Capital One Arena around the time they’re usually napping for 7 pm games.
To help matters, they were given a pure shot of adrenaline by the team dog, Biscuit, as soon as they began walking down the hallway to the locker room.
The pup greeted every player and was especially happy to see Alex Ovechkin when he arrived to the rink.
arrivals with my bud @ovi8 pic.twitter.com/bseUBqtGCd
— Biscuit (@CapsPup) December 31, 2022
Check out how much Biscuit’s tail is wagging. He wants, no (!), demands pets right now. My favorite part is that his Happy New Year star headband fell off and he picked it up like a bone and brought it with him.
HI BISKY!!!#ALLCAPS | @Kia pic.twitter.com/6CthPxdBgj
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 31, 2022
Ovi, who has a black labrador at home named Blake, seems very taken by the service dog in the training.
The Capitals also posted several other photos of Biscuit meeting up with other players.
Let’s end 2022 properly: with a W and lots of head pats.
