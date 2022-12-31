Alex Ovechkin scores 804th career goal on Jake Allen, trails Wayne Gretzky by 90

Alex Ovechkin continued his march towards The Great One on New Year’s Eve.

Ovechkin scored the 804th of his career after a beautiful sauce pass by Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk. Ovi one-timed the puck past a diving Jake Allen for his 24th goal of the season.

The play was started by Ovechkin who gained possession of an errant Jordan Harris pass. Ovi sent the puck to Lars Eller on the sideboards and then skated over to a wide-open spot near the net. Eventually, TVR found the captain for the goal.

The man is wearing the eagle did you expect him not to score? pic.twitter.com/MQRm176BN4 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 31, 2022

The celly was fantastic.

Could watch Ovi celebrate in the Screaming Eagle all day@budlight | #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/aFHewPj0Le — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 31, 2022

Ovechkin is now 90 goals behind Wayne Gretzky which is hard to fathom. I feel like it was 100 a few weeks ago.

Per Capitals PR, the goal was Ovechkin’s 35th career goal in 54 games against the Canadiens — the most among active players. The tally was also Ovi’s 395th career home goal. He is five goals shy of becoming the fifth player in NHL history to score 400 home goals.