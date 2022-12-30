Tom Wilson and TJ Oshie placed on lines as extras during Capitals practice

Capitals’ right-wingers, Tom Wilson and TJ Oshie, took full contact and filled in as extra forwards during line rushes on Friday.

Being placed on lines is the latest development in the two stars’ pending returns.

NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti was first on the reporting of Wilson and Oshie’s involvement. He reports that Wilson started the practice by skating as an extra on the third line and Oshie did the same with the fourth line. Later they joined the often healthy scratched Joe Snively on their own extra line.

Wilson shed his non-contact jersey over a week ago while Oshie did so on Thursday.

“Anytime somebody comes out of that (non-contact) jersey I feel like they’re close,” Laviolette said previously. “I feel like a lot of guys are close – guys are pushing.”

While the bench boss later ruled both Wilson and Oshie out for Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, it’s clear that the two forwards are indeed “close” to taking back their normal roster spots.

The Caps play the Habs at home in a New Year’s Eve matinee matchup and then their first game in 2023 comes on January 3 also at home against the Buffalo Sabres.

Wilson has missed all 38 games the Capitals have played this season after undergoing ACL surgery over the summer. Oshie has missed five games with his recent injury after missing 11 games earlier in the season with a separate ailment.

Wilson’s parents, Keven and Neville, attended practice.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB