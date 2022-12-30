Devante Smith-Pelly, a member of the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup championship team, announces retirement

Devante Smith-Pelly, a monumentally crucial part of the Washington Capitals’ 2018 run to the franchise’s first Stanley Cup, announced his retirement from professional hockey after an 11-year career.

DSP revealed the news via his personal Instagram on Friday.

DSP made a special note of his time with the Caps, mentioning that he will be forever connected to his teammates, Caps fans, and the city of Washington, DC.

Smith-Pelly wrote:

I have decided to end this chapter of my life and retire. I’m grateful for the opportunity to live out my dream of playing in the NHL. Throughout my career I’ve experienced the lowest of lows to the highest of highs. I was able to travel to places I never thought I’d see and played along side and against some of the best players in the world of hockey. I am so proud to say a kid from Scarborough Ontario leaves a Stanley Cup champion. I will be forever grateful for my experiences. I want to thank my first agency O2K for believing in me when they took me on as a client. Anaheim who drafted me, Montreal and New Jersey as well. And Washington. It was the most amazing experience of my life. I will always be connected to my teammates, the fans and the city. We made history. My family has been my rock through all the ups and downs my mother, father, and siblings have been my fiercest supporters. They’ve made biggest sacrifices so that I could live out my dream.I can’t put into words how grateful I am for them. Lastly thank you to Anthony and Chris Stewart, Wayne Simmonds, Joel Ward. They lead the way for my generation and showed that it was possible to make it from where we are from. I hope I had the same impact to the young kids after me, as they did for me I’m excited for my next chapter and the opportunities to come. Devo.

Here is his full Instagram post which is highlighted by the Capitals’ team photo with the Stanley Cup.

DSP won the Stanley Cup with the Caps in 2018 but he had been an NHL player before that for five seasons with the New Jersey Devils, Montreal Canadiens, and Anaheim Ducks.

The 30-year-old absurdly clutch winger finished off his career in the 2021-22 season with the Laval Rocket of the AHL. In his career, he also played professional games for the Syracuse Crunch, Norfolk Admirals, Hershey Bears, and Ontario Reign also of the AHL as well as one season spent in the KHL with Kunlun Red Star.

He, however, is most known for that storybook run in the 2018 playoffs. In 24 postseason games for the Caps that year, DSP recorded seven goals and one assist. He is the scorer of some of the greatest goals the Capitals franchise will ever see.

None bigger than his all-time classic diving effort to beat Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. That goal tied the game 3-3 in Game Five of the Stanley Cup Final and set up Lars Eller for the eventual Cup-winner.

Outside of his on-ice work, DSP has long been a champion. He has spoken up about the loneliness of being a Black player in the NHL. He expressed eloquently Willie O’Ree’s pioneering influence on the game during the 60th anniversary of O’Ree’s NHL debut. He is more than happy to be a role model for children of color. He invited a hockey team that faced racism to a Capitals game. He surprised kids at a local elementary school that called him their hero. The list goes on and on.

He is also a large part of the permanent display at Capital One Arena that honors the Capitals’ Black players.

In 2018, after being named the Capitals Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy nominee, Smith-Pelly stopped after practice and said the following.

“If one kid looks up to me and it changes their life and they end up playing in the NHL or like I said getting a scholarship, I did my job I think.”

What a legend. Enjoy retirement, DSP!