Capitals create permanent display at Capital One Arena to honor its Black players

The Washington Capitals announced the details of a new Black Hockey History Display that will remain permanently at Capital One Arena. Capitals fans who attend Washington’s home game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday will be the first to glimpse it in person.

The display is located on the main concourse by section 116 and features tributes to Stanley Cup champion Devante Smith-Pelly, Joel Ward, Mike Marson, and others.

Per the Capitals, the display includes:

A 1975-76 home jersey worn by Mike Marson (1974-79), a game-used stick by Joel Ward (2011-15), and a game-worn helmet by Devante Smith-Pelly (2017-19).

A warmup jersey featuring a Players Against Hate end racism shoulder patch. Capitals players wore and auctioned off the jerseys during the Feb. 25, 2021 Black History Night.

A timeline featuring Black players and key moments in Capitals history.

The 11 Black Players featured are Madison Bowey (2017-2019), Devante Smith-Pelly (2017-2019), Joel Ward (2011-2015), Donald Brashear (2006-2009), Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre (2003-2004), Mike Grier (2002-2004), Jason Doig (2002-2004), Anson Carter (1996-97, 2003-04), Reggie Savage (1991-1993), Bill Riley (1974-1979), and Mike Marson (1974-1979).

The key moments panel includes references to DSP’s seven goals during the Capitals’ 2018 Stanley Cup championship run, Joel Ward’s Game Seven series-ending goal against the Boston Bruins in 2012, and Mike Marson’s historic appearance in the Capitals lineup in 1974. Marson was the second Black Player to play in the NHL after Willie O’Ree who first debuted in 1958.

Reaction to the panel amongst the players featured was favorable.

“It’s amazing that they’re acknowledging the Black players that came through the organization with such a great tribute,” Ward said to The Color Of Hockey. “I think it’s great for kids of color to see that. So inspirational. I wish I had something like that when I walked through hockey rinks growing up as a kid.”

Mike Marson added that “It’s nice to be recognized. It’s important to the movement, I think. It’s important to the kids coming up.”

Riley was floored by how the Capitals’ honored its Black alumni “in such a genuine way.”

The display was revealed in a Capitals press release Tuesday morning announcing the team’s plans for Black History Month programming.

As Black Girl Hockey Club board member Fatou Bah said on Twitter, “Representation matters.”

As Black Girl Hockey Club board member Fatou Bah said on Twitter, "Representation matters."

Hockey should not be a sport that features an overwhelming majority of white men. Everyone should feel welcome to play. And this, to me, appears to be another positive step towards that goal.

