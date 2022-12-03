Capitals vs Flames live analysis and updates (Dec. 3, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Washington Capitals vs. Calgary Flames game on December 3, 2022.

Welcome to Game Four of the Capitals’ six-game road trip and another edition of RMNB After Dark. Tonight the Capitals are at the Saddledome as they take on the Calgary Flames. The Capitals recently shut out the Flames 3-0 on Black Friday.

The Capitals are going to look to do what they couldn’t do on Thursday: make Peter Laviolette smile. After taking a 2-0 lead on the Seattle Kraken, they gave up three unanswered goals, including a painful overtime game-winner in seven seconds. “There’s nothing I’m happy about tonight,” Lavy said.

The Capitals will go with Darcy Kuemper in net. He will face Dan Vladar (who has struggled against Washington in the past).

On the Calgary side, tonight marks the first night they will wear their Reverse Retro 2.0 jerseys.

Puck drop is a little after 10 pm on NBC Sports Washington. This is also a Hockey Night In Canada game.

1st Period

Capitals start Marcus Johansson-Lars Eller-TJ Oshie and Martin Fehervary-Nick Jensen.

Nazem Kadri takes the first minor of the game after high-sticking Nic Dowd.

🚨 1-0 Flames. Adam Ruzicka out-battles Erik Gustafsson down low and strips him of the puck. He hits Blake Coleman with a pass in the slot for the goal. The goal came at the 18:03 mark.

Dillon Dube to the box afor roughing. The Capitals start the power play by giving up a two-on-one to the Flames.

🚨 1-1. Conor Sheary responds with 33.3 seconds left in the period from the bumper spot on the power play. It’s his ninth goal of the season. And perhaps most importantly, a McNuggets Minute goal.

Capitals outshoot the Flames 15-14 in the first period. The Flames out-attempted them at 5v5, 23-15.

2nd Period

🚨 2-1 Flames. Andrew Mangiapane scores 1:35 into the second period. The goal came after a turnover by Alex Ovechkin in the offensive zone and Alex Alexyev sagged deep after a weave in the Flames offensive zone. (Video)

Joe Beninati reports on the telecast that Martin Fehervary was “dragging an arm to the bench” after his last shift. “That did not look good.” Fehervary appeared to be hurt on a hit by Milan Lucic in the defensive zone where he checked his arm into the boards. Here’s our article about Fehervary’s injury.

Anthony Mantha gets sprung on a breakaway but misses on his backhand.

Darcy Kuemper is having one of his strongest games of the season. The Flames are getting a lot of prime scoring chances but he keeps fighting the shots off and keeping the Caps in the game.

Darcy Kuemper leaves the game and Charlie Lindgren is now in net late in the second period. Equipment issue? Injury? Unclear.

Darcy Kuemper leaves the game and Charlie Lindgren is now in net late in the second period. Equipment issue? Injury? Unclear.