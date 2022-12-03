Former Capitals defenseman Milan Jurcina announces retirement from professional hockey

Former Washington Capitals defenseman Milan Jurcina retired from professional hockey on Saturday after playing two decades in the NHL and Europe.

The 39-year-old, Slovakian blueliner played in parts of four seasons in DC with the Caps from 2007 to 2009. He retires after spending the past four seasons in Czechia with Sparta Praha.

Jurcina was originally selected by the Boston Bruins in the eighth round of the 2001 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut during the 2005-06 season. The hulking defender recorded 81 points (22g, 59a) in 430 career games in the NHL with the Bruins, Capitals, Columbus Blue Jackets, and New York Islanders. His first games with the Caps came during the 2006-07 season when he arrived in DC near the trade deadline from the Bruins in exchange for a conditional fourth-round draft pick.

After departing the NHL in 2012, Jurcina became somewhat of a cross-Europe traveler. He played games for Chomutov Pirati (CZE), Lukko Rauma (FIN), TPS Turku (FIN), Fribourg-Gotteron (SUI), Dinamo Riga (LVA), Medveščak Zagreb (CRO), Berlin Polar Bears (GER), Nuermberg Thomas Sabo Ice Tigers (GER), and Sparta Praha (CZE).

Sparta Praha held a ceremony in honor of him before their last game in the Czech Extraliga. The 1118 represents the number of games he played professionally.

“It was a great pleasure for me to spend the last seasons of my career in Sparta,” Jurcina said in a statement via Google Translation. “I thank the entire organization and the fans for the kind reception and farewell. Unfortunately, I will not stop the years and I have decided to end my hockey career. I will keep my fingers crossed for Sparta and I will definitely come to watch the matches again after the new year.”

“When you look at the career of Milan Jurčina, there’s nothing left but to tip my hat,” added Sparta Praha sports director Petr Ton. “We thank him for everything he has done for Sparta in the last four seasons and we wish him only the best for the new phase of his life.”

Slovenský obránce Milan Jurčina ve svých 39 letech končí hokejovou kariéru! 🚨 Poslední 4 sezóny strávil v pražské Spartě. 👀 #TELH #extra30liga 📲: https://t.co/S2liZXllIL 📸: HC Sparta Praha pic.twitter.com/z8UYPFCtKX — Tipsport extraliga (@telhcz) December 2, 2022

Jurcina is also a longtime veteran of the Slovak national team. He played in two World Junior Championships, five World Championships, and three Olympic Games for his country.

Good luck in retirement, Milan!

Headline photo via @CamaroWRX/Twitter