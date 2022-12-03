Alex Ovechkin set to become 66th player in NHL history to play in 1,300 games

Alex Ovechkin will hit another incredible milestone as soon as the puck is dropped at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the Capitals-Flames game on Hockey Night In Canada.
Ovechkin, who recently became the NHL’s all-time Road Goals record holder, will become the 66th player in NHL history to play 1,300 games. He will also be the first Capitals player ever to play in that many games for the franchise.
Ovechkin reached this milestone by not only being the greatest goal-scorer of all time but by also being one of the most durable players in NHL history.
Per Capitals PR:
Ovechkin has played in 1,299 of the Capitals’ 1,346 games (96.5%) since entering the League in 2005-06. That’s the sixth-highest percentage of games played in NHL history among skaters that have played with one team at their respective 1,300-game marks.
I feel like there’s a four-word phrase that could sum this up, but I can’t quite put my finger on it. 🤔
A few other fun factoids from the Caps:
Most points at Game 1300
Ovechkin will also become the 13th player to ever suit up for the Capitals at any time to hit the 1,300 game mark. The other players who played part of their careers in Washington include Jaromir Jagr (1,733), Zdeno Chara (1,680), Scott Stevens (1,635), Larry Murphy (1,615), Phil Housley (1,495), Mike Gartner (1,432), Dale Hunter (1,407), Roman Hamrlik (1,395), Doug Mohns (1,391), Trevor Linden (1,382), Adam Oates (1,337), and Sergei Gonchar (1,301).
Jagr, notably, ranks fourth in the Most Games Played list behind only Patrick Marleau (1,779), Gordie Howe (1,767), and Mark Messier (1,756).
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On