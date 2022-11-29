Alex Ovechkin scores 402nd and 403rd career road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for most all time

Alex Ovechkin just overtook Wayne Gretzky on a nuanced, but impressive goals record.

Ovechkin scored twice in the first period against the Vancouver Canucks.

The goals were Ovi’s 402nd and 403rd road goals of his career, tying and then leap-frogging The Great One.

Career goal no. 792 | Road goal no. 402

This is the goal that tied Gretzky.

After forcing a turnover near the Vancouver Canucks net, the Capitals captain took the puck to the paint and scored beating Spencer Martin short side. The goal was All-Ovi, ie: unassisted

Man's on a tear pic.twitter.com/W2tsGZcKVc — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 30, 2022

It was about a second from when Ovi blocked the pass to when he junked the puck home past Martin.

Career goal no. 793 | Road goal no. 403

Ovechkin got the road goals record after nailing a one-timer from the left circle that squeaked through Martin’s seven-hole. The goal came at 5v5 after being set up by Dylan Strome on a rush up ice.

Getting acquainted with goalie victim No. 165 pic.twitter.com/kpGr0NFMcO — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 30, 2022

Per NBC Sports Washington, the shot was going 89 MPH.

The goals were nine minutes apart, exactly.

At the first intermission, he spoke about getting the record. NBC Sports Washington’s Al Koken what was behind his success away from Capital One Arena.

“I dunno,” Ovechkin said. “Lots of fans, lots of attention.”

ALEX "HISTORY-MAKER" OVECHKIN pic.twitter.com/GIWLCoPawr — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 30, 2022

Fun stats

Ovechkin now sits seven goals away from 800 in his career. He trails Gordie Howe by eight and Wayne Gretzky by 101 on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

The goal was Ovechkin’s 135th career game-opening goal tying Jaromir Jagr for the most all-time.

Spencer Martin is now the 165th goaltender Ovechkin has scored against. Ovi is now in sole possession of third place on this list. Only Jagr and Patrick Marleau have scored on more different goalies.

Ovechkin’s game-opening goal was his 40th career unassisted tally.

