Peter Laviolette’s postgame press conference lasts 51 seconds after Kraken loss: ‘There’s nothing I’m happy about tonight’

Peter Laviolette kept his comments brief after the Capitals’ disappointing 3-2 overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena, Thursday. The Capitals scored the game’s first two goals but gave up three unanswered to fall to 10-11-4 on the season.

Moments after Matty Beniers won it in the extra session, Laviolette met the press and was direct about his disappointment in the team.

“I didn’t like the first,” Laviolette said. “That’s just the scoreboard showing 2-0. The first, second, and third weren’t good enough. The scoreboard said something in the first. Tried to address [the problems] after the first, and not enough of the good stuff tonight. Not enough of the right things.”

The Capitals were out-attempted at 5v5, 63-30, by the Kraken and outshot at all strengths 25-23.

When asked about the team’s porous turnovers throughout the game, Laviolette interrupted the question.

“Everywhere, everywhere,” he said. “The whole night. All three periods.”

The Capitals bench boss was asked if he was happy about — he interrupted again.

“There’s nothing I’m happy about tonight.”

He was asked to describe the OT goal.

“The face-off went backward, which was good,” Laviolette said. “They plowed through it. They got two guys through and popped the puck.”

And then that was it.