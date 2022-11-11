Capitals vs Lightning live blog and updates (Nov. 11, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. Tampa Bay Lightning game on November 11, 2022.

Happy Veteran’s Day. And a huge huge thanks to readers who have served. Tonight is your night and I hope the Caps give you a W.

The Capitals conclude their four-gam,e season-long homestand with their first matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Capitals are 3-0-2 in their last five home games against the Bolts.

The Capitals are coming off a deflating 4-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Caps are one of two teams in the Metropolitan Division with a negative goal differential so far this season (-5). The only other team that does is the last place Columbus Blue Jackets (-22).

What to watch for? John Carlson will jump back in the lineup after missing the last six games due to injury. He was injured against Nashville two weeks ago.

Darcy Kuemper will play against the Lightning for the first time since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.

Alex Ovechkin has six goals in his last nine games. Can he continue his nice hot streak?

Kevin McCarthy will be the head coach for the Capitals tonight with Peter Laviolette out due to COVID protocol.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is shortly after 7 pm.

Links

Lines

How we stack up tonight. 👇 #TBLvsWSH Scratched: Fleury, Myers pic.twitter.com/mhHQXQM9aX — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) November 11, 2022

1st Period

The Capitals started the fourth line — Protas-Dowd-Hathaway — along with the team’s second pairing, Fehervary-Jensen.

On the Capitals’ first shift, Nic Dowd had a great scoring chance wide open from the slot, but either hit the pipe or misssed the net with his attempt.

Ovechkin nearly beat Andrei Vasilevskiy down the left wing but The Big Cat fought it off. Steven Stamkos followed that up by ringing a shot off the post. Per Joe Beninati, Ovi has scored on Vasilevskiy 11 times during their 15 matchups against each other.

Comment below! Refresh throughout the game as we’ll be updating this thread live.