John Carlson becomes fifth player and first defenseman in Capitals history to record 600 career points

John Carlson just reached a very impressive milestone and he did so after a six-game absence due to a lower-body injury.

The Capitals defenseman became the fifth player and first defenseman in Capitals history to reach the 600-point milestone during the second period of the Capitals’ Veterans Day game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Carlson recorded the point when he tallied the primary assist on Sonny Milano’s breakaway goal.

Carlson took a loose puck from just outside the crease and sent a pass off the boards to Milano who was ambling out of the penalty box. Milano was serving Nicolas Aube-Kubel’s five-minute major for an illegal check to the head.

Milano put a beautiful move on Andrei Vasilevskiy to score, sending Capital One Arena into a frenzy.

“It was somewhat like a PK play because coming from the half-wall down to the net,” Carlson said during the second intermission to NBC Sports Washington. “As soon as the puck jumped over the guy’s stick, I knew better be safe, shoot it a little bit harder than a pass, just in case, (because) getting it out of the zone was (the) first (priority). Worked out well to Sonny.”

For Carlson, point number 600 moved him past Michal Pivonka for sole possession of fifth place on the Capitals’ all-time points list.

The only other Capitals players who have scored more are Alex Ovechkin, Nicklas Backstrom, Peter Bondra, and Mike Gartner.

The Capitals posted a tribute video in honor of Carlson’s milestone.

The next closest defenseman to Carlson in points is Calle Johansson, who scored 474 in 983 career games with the Caps.

Congratulations, Johnny.