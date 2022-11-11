Nicolas Aube-Kubel ejected after headshot to Cal Foote

By Ian Oland
Nicolas Aube-Kubel was ejected early in the second period after a bad hit on Lightning defenseman Callan Foote.
The hit is indefensible and will likely earn a suspension from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.
One player was going north-south and the other was going east-west.
A 5-minute penalty is awarded to the @TBLightning after Cal Foote takes a dirty hit from Nicolas Aube-Kubel who has been ejected.@TBLightning | #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/Rgag5iC8Wi
— Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) November 12, 2022
Aube-Kubel landed the hit as Foote was carrying the puck and dumping the puck into the offensive zone. Aube-Kubel’s shoulder connected directly with Foote’s face. Play was whistled down immediately as Foote laid on the ice.
Shortly after the hit, a dazed Foote got up under his own power, bleeding from the nose. He was immediately taken down the tunnel and to the Lightning’s locker room.
Aube-Kubel was initially given a major penalty for an illegal check to the head. As officials reviewed view on the ice to make sure NAK did make head contact, chaos erupted on the ice among the players remaining on the ice. Garnet Hathaway dropped the gloves with Pat Maroon as other players grabbed onto each other.
Brawl breaks out DURING officials review of Aubel-Kubel hit on Foote. Maroon and Hathaway fight. pic.twitter.com/TKjxmllj2j
— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) November 12, 2022
Once the fight ended and the other players were separated from each other, officials got back to reviewing NAK’s hit. They confirmed it was a headshot. Officials ejected Aube-Kubel, giving him a five-minute major penalty.
For fighting after the whistle, Hathaway and Foote were given five-minute majors for fighting and 10-minute misconducts.
The play ended up jumpstarting the Capitals. The Caps’ killed the five-minute major, arguably having the better offensive opportunities while shorthanded. Sonny Milano, who was serving NAK’s penalty, scored on a breakaway after exiting the penalty box.
yes yes yes yes yes pic.twitter.com/kEAFI9JyFT
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) November 12, 2022
Capital One Arena went wild after the goal.
As for Aube-Kubel, he has never been suspended before, but one is likely coming from DoPS. Per Tarik El-Bashir, NAK has been fined twice: $2,687 for kneeing (10/24/2021) and $4,633 for roughing (1/19/2021).
