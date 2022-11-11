Goals, bad hits, and line brawls aplenty: Capitals beat Lightning 5-1

The Washington Capitals played host to the Atlantic Division’s Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. Could the Caps wrap up their season-long homestand with two points?
Anthony Mantha took a very pretty feed from Lars Eller and potted it past Andrei Vasilevskiy to open the scoring. Sonny Milano streaked out of the penalty box and was able to deke the Caps into a 2-0 lead on a breakaway. Big Aliaksei Protas set up in front of the net and potted a rebound to extend that lead to three.
Conor Sheary added the team’s fourth at the beginning of the third period. Nicklaus Perbix slipped one by Darcy Kuemper to give the Lightning their first on the night. Sonny Milano banked his second of the game off Steven Stamkos.
Capitals beat Lightning 5-1!
Ok, I promised you a Remembrance Day thread. Here we go. There might be slight delays as I have class tonight.
— Jen (@NHLhistorygirl) November 11, 2022
now we’re talkin pic.twitter.com/xs4Sw78fZ1
— Dimitri Filipovic (@DimFilipovic) November 12, 2022
John Carlson is back and so are Joe B and Locker #joebsuitofthenight pic.twitter.com/5elFQr1ltw
— RMNB (@rmnb) November 11, 2022
It’s a Caps-Lightning home and home so the next time we’ll see the Caps will be down in Florida inside Amalie Arena. Good memories in that building and it should be a spicy one.
Headline photo via @Amykinsss
