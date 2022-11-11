Ivan Miroshnichenko throws monster hit and scores goal in his third MHL game of the season

Ivan Miroshnichenko was back setting the highlight reel on fire again on Friday. The Washington Capitals’ 2022 first-round draft selection played in his third game with Avangard Omsk’s MHL team after being cleared for game action post-chemotherapy treatment for Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Just fifteen seconds into Friday’s game, the talented Russian forward threw an absolutely gigantic hit against Sputnik Almetievsk’s Riyaz Galiyev.

Miroshnichenko obliterated Galiyev when the latter had his head down after dumping the puck behind Omsk’s net. The force of the contact sent both players off their skates with the Caps’ top prospect being the obvious winner.

The 18-year-old winger’s propensity for physical play has always been a part of his repertoire. That was pretty clearly on display here. Galiyev got up very slowly, dabbing at his face but did not miss a shift with any sort of injury.

Later in the period with his team already up 1-0, Miroshnichenko pounced on a terrible play from the opposition’s defense and fired home a wicked wrister for his second goal of the season in three games. The strike ended up being the game-winner in his team’s eventual 4-1 victory.

Miroshnichenko now has three points in three games and is off to a much quicker start than many anticipated given the journey he has been on the past year. He is expected to stay in the MHL, Russia’s junior league, to start his season before hopefully working his way back to the pro ranks.

The talented winger played just one game in the MHL last season as most of his healthy time on ice was spent in the pros in the VHL, Russia’s AHL equivalent. He had 16 points (10g, 6a) in 31 games in the VHL.

