Capitals and Lightning have line brawl after John Carlson gets cross-checked by Ross Colton

The Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning game got chippy when Nicolas Aube-Kubel nailed Cal Foote with a headshot during the second period. The two teams angrily chatted with each other as officials reviewed the call, resulting in a fight and misconducts between Garnet Hathaway and Pat Maroon.
The third period saw even more angry scrapping as the teams had a line brawl after John Carlson got cross-checked in the tailbone by Ross Colton. Carlson was playing for the first time in six games due to a lower-body injury and slow to get up. That was all the two teams needed to start angrily face-punching each other.
Every player picked a partner and wrestled.
Corey Perry fought Anthony Mantha (and wrecked him) while Erik Gustafson went toe-to-toe with Vladislav Namestnikov.
Reminder: These two teams will rematch Sunday at Amalie Arena. 🍿
Mantha ended up with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick due to the fight.
There were 26 penalty minutes issued in total for the line brawl. Nic Dowd got a cross-checking penalty and Ross Colton got a cross-checking and roughing penalty. Overall, 81 penalty minutes were given out between the two teams.
