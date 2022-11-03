Capitals vs Red Wings live blog and updates (Nov. 3, 2022)

This is your place to check for updates and comment along with the Capitals vs. Red Wings game on November 3, 2022.

The Washington Capitals are back on the road to take on the Detroit Red Wings Thursday before returning home for four straight games.

Yes, it’s November, and yes, the season is only 11 games old. But tonight’s game is kinda important. The Capitals are currently sixth in the Metropolitan Division with 12 standings points, but with a regulation victory, they could tie for the division lead. Seven of the eight Metro teams are within four standings points of each other (lol Blue Jackets). The only team so far that looks like a real behemoth is the New Jersey Devils.

What to watch for? The Capitals are beginning to look more and more like the Hershey Capitals. The team has seven regulars out of the lineup due to injury, which means Connor McMichael and Joe Snively will get a jersey tonight. The team also called up Sonny Milano, Garrett Pilon, and Lucas Johansen from the AHL.

I’m intrigued by the Capitals’ third line of Connor McMichael-Lars Eller-Aliaksei Protas. This could end up being a spectacular trio or the first one benched by Laviolette if things are close. Eller and Protas are two-way players while McMichael is a great finisher and setup man. Small, medium, and lorge size players. I love it.

Conor Sheary is back with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin on the first line. When they played together against Vancouver, they scored three consecutive five-on-five goals in the third period, utilizing cross-ice indirects. Kuzy is goalless and Ovi has been mostly snakebitten this season. Could we have an Ovsplosion on our hands tonight?

The Detroit Red Wings are not terrible anymore. They’re more middling and up-and-coming. It’s too bad Jakub Vrana is out of the lineup.

Tonight’s game is on NBC Sports Washington. Puck drop is a little after 7 pm.

Lines

Red Wings’ 25th Anniversary of 1997 Stanley Cup team

Important notes for this weekend! ⤵️ More » https://t.co/0BRjxhAg98 pic.twitter.com/GoYoq4M0mX — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 2, 2022

Warmups happened at the practice rink beside the arena.

They brought a DJ to the practice rink to make the warmups feel authentic pic.twitter.com/U2yxK1RSxJ — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 3, 2022

Adam Erne tossed a puck over the glass to where fans would have been because of routine pic.twitter.com/jxVqICcD7h — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) November 3, 2022

1st Period

Capitals started the first line — Ovi-Kuzy-Sheary — and its first defense pairing — Orlov-TVR– on the opening faceoff. Garnet Hathaway hit the post in the first minute of play.

Connor McMichael with the steal via a lift check and then almost scored. Drew a penalty.

The first period ended with the teams tied in shots on goal with nine apiece. The Capitals had a big advantage in 5v5 shot attempts, 18-11.

2nd Period

McMichael almost dropped the gloves with Erne. Uhhh, is he our enforcer now?

🚨 1-0 Capitals. Alex Ovechkin scored career goal number 786. With the tally, Ovi tied Gordie Howe for the most goals with the same franchise.

🚨 1-1. Lucas Raymond ties it up after getting two whacks at the puck in front of the net on the power play. The Red Wings crowd threw an octopus on the ice.

🚨 2-1 Red Wings. Dylan Larkin scored on a big rebound in front of the net, but David Perron cleaned out Darcy Kuemper in the process. The referees met and waived the goal off. We’re still tied.

Comment below! Refresh throughout the game for updates.